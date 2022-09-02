Domestic Aviation Market is Expected to Surpass US $ 1,130.8 Bn by 2027 | Singapore Airlines, Virgin Australia, Emirates

Domestic Aviation Market

The global Domestic Aviation market was valued at US$ 825.3 Billion in 2017, and is expected to surpass US $ 1,130.8 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Market Overview:

Domestic aviation refers to those flights within a particular country’s boundaries. Passengers or the cargo conveyance can also be tackled through the companies of the airlines. Besides, that the domestic aviation can also be arranged sometimes for the purpose of military. In some situations, flights move inside the country and are travelled only from the certain domestic flight routes.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Singapore Airlines, Air New Zealand, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia, Emirates, All Nippon Airways, EVA Air, American Airline, Spicejet and others.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Domestic Aviation Market, By Type:

• Commercial Aircraft

◦ Passenger

◦ Freight

◦ Others (Hybrid, Private Jets)

• Others

◦ Helicopter

◦ Private jet

◦ Turboprop

Global Domestic Aviation Market, By End-User:

• Government

• Commercial

• Private

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing demand of the new aircraft to cater the rising demand of air travel and the replacement of older aircrafts by the developed and latest aircraft by the aviation industry is anticipated to augment the growth of the global domestic aviation market. For instance, Indigo airlines signed a contract to purchase 300 new aircraft from the Airbus SE in October as of 2019.

Furthermore, the rising number of air fleets is anticipated to boost the growth of the global domestic aviation market. For instance, as per aviation.com the count of aircraft fleet is 28,394 out of which 22,798 are active and 5,596 are grounded as of March 2021. There is a rise in 15% of the total aircraft fleet as of 2022 March.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to the adverse impact on the growth of the global domestic aviation market due to the fear of being affected by the infectious virus, ban of travelling through domestic airways to stop the spread of the virus to reduce the traveling count further leading to the downfall of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The domestic aviation market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period due to the rise in defense budget of several regions. The rise in military budget is also leading to the rise in new military aircraft. For instance, in February 2020, the finance ministry of India declared that the defense budget for the financial year 2020 is projected to be US$ 65.3 billion a rise of 7% as compared to the year 2019.

Amongst regions North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness robust growth in the global domestic aviation market due to strong presence of aviation companies, rising per capita income and the emerging economies. For instance, as per the IBEF, it is declared that India is the third major aviation market by end of 2020.

