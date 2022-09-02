Global Medical Waste Management Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 4.9% During Forecast of 2021 to 2028
Global Medical Waste Management Market Report Provide Company Worth Analysis, Size, Growth, Industry Business Outlook, and Demand within its Forecast Period"SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled " Medical Waste Management Market By Type (Non-Hazardous Waste And Hazardous Waste) And By Treatment (Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028." According to the report, The global Medical Waste Management Market accounted for USD 14.90 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 22.17 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.
The Medical Waste Management Market is boosted majorly by the rapidly rising number of the aging population everywhere on the planet. Also to the present, rising initiatives by government organizations are the major factor in powering the event of the Medical Waste Management Market. aside from this, advanced technology and research are among the various factors, which are directly in charge of towering the event of the Medical Waste Management Market. For instance, in February 2018 ECCC (Environment and global climate change Canada) planned to roll out its new notice processing system (named as WIETS equivalent system). This, in turn, boosted the worldwide Medical Waste Management Market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
Worldwide, there's a growing concern about the negative effects of infectious Nonhazardous Waste produced during the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore the contamination risks related to waste management. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered diseases and deaths, created immense confusion for the world, and modified the solid waste management profile. This pandemic changed the behavioral and consumption patterns of people, resulting in a sudden change in the generation amount, composition, and disposal rate of municipal solid waste (MSW), depending on location. Therefore, measures to make sure that Nonhazardous Waste is managed safely and in an environmentally sound manner will avoid negative health and environmental effects from such waste, thus protecting the health of patients, doctors, and therefore the public generally. However, a lack of awareness regarding health hazards associated with Nonhazardous Waste may hinder the market growth.
Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape
Some of the key vendors of the global Medical Waste Management Market include BioNonhazardous Waste Solutions, LLC, Clean Harbors, Inc., Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc., REMONDIS Medison GmbH, Republic Services, Inc., Sharps Compliance, Inc., Stericycle, Inc., Suez Environnement S.A., Veolia Environnement S.A., and Waste Management, Inc.
The global Medical Waste Management Market is segmented as follows:
By Treatment
Incineration
Autoclaving
Chemical Treatment
Other Treatments
By Type
Nonhazardous Waste
Hazardous Waste
Global Medical Waste Management Market Segmentation Analysis By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
North America was chased by Europe on the back of the availability of enhanced infrastructure and technology. North America adds up to almost 40% of the entire market share for the global Medical Waste Management Market. In addition to this, the Medical Waste Management Market has a huge chance in up-and-coming areas such as Latin America and the Asia Pacific owing to the government & public awareness, government initiatives, increasing aging population, and healthcare infrastructure
The study provides a decisive view of the medical waste management Global market by segmenting the market based on type, treatment, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2028. The type of market covered under this study includes nonhazardous waste and hazardous waste. The hazardous waste is further segmented into infectious and pathological waste, pharmaceutical waste, and other medical waste. The treatment segmentation includes incineration, autoclaving, chemical treatment, and other treatments.
Growth Factors
In recent years, there has been an unceasing rise in life expectancy and more attention to quality. Consumers are progressively becoming more aware of their health and have started paying more attention to their lifestyles, hygiene, and healthy diets, which has rushed the demand for Medical Waste Management across the globe. Also, the young generation giving more importance to their fitness may drive the market growth in a positive way within the near future. Growing interest, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness among people regarding proper waste management which advances a system are a number of the key factors boosting the worldwide Medical Waste Management Market.
Melvina Hebert
