Procurement Resource Evaluates the Price Trends of Nickel in its Latest Insights and Dashboard

Price Trends of Nickel

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the market trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Nickel price in its latest pricing dashboard.

Product Description:
A chemical component, with the nuclear number 28 and the symbol N, Nickel is a shiny silvery-white metal with a pale golden tone. It is a transition metal that is both hard and ductile.

Regions Covered to Evaluate Nickel Price Trend:
North America
South America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
The Middle East
Africa

Industrial Uses Impacting Nickel Price Trend:
Nickel is made for alloying elements, coatings, batteries, and a variety of other applications, including kitchen utensils, cell phones, medical equipment, transportation, buildings, power generation, and jewellery. Nickel alloys are utilised for functions such as high-performance alloys, corrosion-resistant alloys, electronic alloys, and heat resistant alloys by end-use industries such as aerospace and military.

Key Market Players:
Umicore N.V
American Elements
Vale S.A.
MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC
Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd
Glencore plc
PT Timah (Persero) Tbk

News and Events:
Nickel prices were up by 60% in March 2022. The metal climbed beyond USD 10,000 to a 15-year high of USD 40,000 per tonne.