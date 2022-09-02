Procurement Resource Evaluates the Price Trends of Nickel in its Latest Insights and Dashboard
EINPresswire.com/ -- Procurement Resource Evaluates the Price Trends of Nickel in its Latest Insights and Dashboard
Price Trends of Nickel in its Latest Insights and Dashboard
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the market trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Nickel price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends. Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; Customisation of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline. The pricing database and analysis of nickel can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.
Get the Regular Price Update - https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/nickel-price-trends/pricerequest
Product Description:
A chemical component, with the nuclear number 28 and the symbol N, Nickel is a shiny silvery-white metal with a pale golden tone. It is a transition metal that is both hard and ductile.
Regions Covered to Evaluate Nickel Price Trend:
North America
South America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
The Middle East
Africa
Industrial Uses Impacting Nickel Price Trend:
Nickel is made for alloying elements, coatings, batteries, and a variety of other applications, including kitchen utensils, cell phones, medical equipment, transportation, buildings, power generation, and jewellery. Nickel alloys are utilised for functions such as high-performance alloys, corrosion-resistant alloys, electronic alloys, and heat resistant alloys by end-use industries such as aerospace and military.
Key Market Players:
Umicore N.V
American Elements
Vale S.A.
MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC
Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd
Glencore plc
PT Timah (Persero) Tbk
News and Events:
Nickel prices were up by 60% in March 2022. The metal climbed beyond USD 10,000 to a 15-year high of USD 40,000 per tonne.
Contact Us:
Company Name: Procurement Resources
Contact Person: Jolie Alexa
Email: sales@procurementresource.com
Toll Free Number: USA & Canada: +1-415-325-5166 | Europe & Africa: +44-702-402-5790 | APAC: +91-8586081494
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Blog - https://procurementresource.blogspot.com/
Website: https://www.procurementresource.com/
Reference Link: https://takeitcool.com/price-trends-of-nickel/
Procurement Resources
Price Trends of Nickel in its Latest Insights and Dashboard
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the market trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Nickel price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends. Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; Customisation of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline. The pricing database and analysis of nickel can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.
Get the Regular Price Update - https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/nickel-price-trends/pricerequest
Product Description:
A chemical component, with the nuclear number 28 and the symbol N, Nickel is a shiny silvery-white metal with a pale golden tone. It is a transition metal that is both hard and ductile.
Regions Covered to Evaluate Nickel Price Trend:
North America
South America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
The Middle East
Africa
Industrial Uses Impacting Nickel Price Trend:
Nickel is made for alloying elements, coatings, batteries, and a variety of other applications, including kitchen utensils, cell phones, medical equipment, transportation, buildings, power generation, and jewellery. Nickel alloys are utilised for functions such as high-performance alloys, corrosion-resistant alloys, electronic alloys, and heat resistant alloys by end-use industries such as aerospace and military.
Key Market Players:
Umicore N.V
American Elements
Vale S.A.
MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC
Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd
Glencore plc
PT Timah (Persero) Tbk
News and Events:
Nickel prices were up by 60% in March 2022. The metal climbed beyond USD 10,000 to a 15-year high of USD 40,000 per tonne.
Contact Us:
Company Name: Procurement Resources
Contact Person: Jolie Alexa
Email: sales@procurementresource.com
Toll Free Number: USA & Canada: +1-415-325-5166 | Europe & Africa: +44-702-402-5790 | APAC: +91-8586081494
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Blog - https://procurementresource.blogspot.com/
Website: https://www.procurementresource.com/
Reference Link: https://takeitcool.com/price-trends-of-nickel/
Procurement Resources
Jolie Alexa
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other