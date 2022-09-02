Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market to Surge Past US$ 15.5 Billion by 2028 | Johnson & Johnson, Astella, Inc

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among the geriatric male population.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022

The global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market report includes robust research methodology, that involves data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches along with validation of the expected market share numbers through primary research. The information that is used in the report is utilized in estimating the forecast for various segments and the market size at the country, regional and global level. This information is derived from the most published and credible sources and through various published government data. The compound annual growth rate exhibited by the market for the certain forecast period is accurately calculated on the basis of multiple factors and their impact level on the growth of the global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics market. These factors include drivers, restraints, opportunities, industry challenges, market trends, technological developments, and industry challenges. For ease of understanding, this information is also represented with help of graphs and images, and accurate statistical numbers.

Prostate cancer is caused by the uncontrolled growth of the cells in the prostate gland. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the U.S., after skin cancer. According to the American Community Survey, 2016, in U.S. prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death among the cancer deaths in men. Almost all prostate cancers are adenocarcinomas (cancers that begin in cells that make and release mucus and other fluids). Other types of prostate cancer are rare; these include: Sarcomas, small cell carcinomas, neuroendocrine tumors and transitional cell carcinomas.

Scope of the Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Report

The Prostate Cancer Therapeutics market report is comprised of statistical and factual analysis of the market. It provides a detailed insight into current market trends, financial aspects, sales volume, value, distribution, leading suppliers, and more. It offers portfolios of major competitors in the market and an insight into their revenue collection, recent developments, manufacturing plants, product approvals, product recalls, geographical presence, growth strategies, and geographical presence. It provides qualitative and quantitative analysis including PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis.

Leading Key Players Include in This Report: Johnson & Johnson, Astella, Inc, Sanofi-Aventis, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc., Dendreon Corporation (Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.), Ipsen Group, Tolmar Inc, Endo Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Inc.

Since the report focuses on the healthcare sector, it also sheds light on key development in the said industry and latest R&D activities. It educates business owners on newly approved products, ongoing research and development, and products under the trial phase and in the pipeline. Another key aspect of this report is offer latest guidelines provided by regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and more.

Market Dynamics

The market is gaining significant traction due to continuous investment by research organizations and universities for the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of such tumors. Novel therapies are expected to be predominately approved in castration-resistant patients, and to compete with better-established treatments, such as Zytiga, Xtandi and generic docetaxel, or to act as adjuvants to established therapies.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Drug Type:

Hormonal Therapy

Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Antagonist

Abiraterone Acetate (Zytiga)

Degarelix Acetate (Firmagon/Gonax)

Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Agonist

Goserelin Acetate (Zoladex)

Leuprorelin acetate (Prostap or Lutrate)

Triptorelin (Trelstar)

Others

Anti-Androgens

Enzalutamide (Xtandi)

Nilutamide (Nilandron)

Others

Immunotherapy

Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)

Targeted Therapy

Radium 223 Dichloride (Xofigo)

Chemotherapy

Cabazitaxel (Jevtana)

Docetaxel (Taxotere)

Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regions Covered in the Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market:

1. South America Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Covers Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina.

2. North America Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Covers Canada, United States, and Mexico.

3. Europe Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Covers UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Russia.

4. The Middle East and Africa Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Covers UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa.

5. Asia Pacific Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Covers Korea, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and India.

