Start Planning Now: 7 Things You Have To Do On A Trip To The Hammock Coast

The weather along SC's Hammock Coast is near perfect in the fall, providing the opportunity to enjoy the area’s abundant activities free of the summer heat.

GEORGETOWN, SC, US, September 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The weather along South Carolina’s Hammock Coast is near perfect in the fall. The summer humidity recedes and with average high temperatures of 77 degrees in October and 70 in November, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the area’s abundant activities free of the summer heat.If you are planning a fall escape to the Hammock Coast - something we highly recommend - here are seven things you have to do.(Disclaimer: we are assuming you already know a trip to one of the area’s famed beaches and Brookgreen Gardens are great ideas, so we are going to dig just a little deeper for you.)– Huntington Beach State Park is a nature and history lover’s dream. Atalya, a castle that was the winter home of the Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington, is a National Historic Landmark, and the park’s causeway will allow you to watch 300-plus bird species and alligators, among many other animals, in their natural habitat. HBSP is also home to a campground, which opens up the possibility of watching the sunrise over the park’s three miles of beachfront. It’s something you will never forget.– For vacationers with an interest in the Hammock Coast’s rich history, Hopsewee Plantation is a must-visit. Built in 1740, nearly 40 years prior to the Revolutionary War, Hopsewee was the birthplace of the Thomas Lynch Jr., one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. A National Historic Landmark, Hopsewee is home to Gullah interpreters, and guests can learn about the Gullah-Geechee culture that has been so important to the region for centuries. Visitors can also enjoy afternoon tea parties, combining the best of an English tradition with Southern Charm.– Take a North Island Shelling Tour, which provides the opportunity to enjoy being on the water and the chance to experience the beauty of a remote barrier island that remains undisturbed by human “progress.” As part of the ride out, boats pass by South Carolina’s oldest lighthouse, which is still operational, and tour-goers get to see the remains of the Union flagship USS Harvest Moon, which sunk on March 1, 1865, after hitting a mine during the Civil War.– The Hammock Coast is one of America’s most popular golf destinations, highlighted by the presence of courses like Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, True Blue and Pawleys Plantation, so take the opportunity to play a round. Whether you want to play one of America’s top 100 public courses or you want to enjoy a value-filled day on the links, the Hammock Coast is the place for you.– Backwoods Quail is a sportsman paradise. The 16,000-acre property hosted the U.S. Open of Sporting Clays, so you know it’s home to an array of clay shooting sports activities. The property also features some of eastern South Carolina’s most fertile hunting grounds, offering the opportunity for visitors to enjoy an old-fashioned quail, deer or turkey hunt.– On a list of the area’s most underrated activities, Hobcaw Barony is somewhere near the top. The 16,000-acre property includes more than 70 cultural sites including slave cabins, cemeteries and the homes of Bernard Baruch, a Wall Street financier, and his daughter, the indomitable Belle, a famed equestrian, philanthropist and preservationist. The combination of the property’s history and beauty make it a treat. Both Winston Churchill and Franklin Delano Roosevelt visited here, so you, too, should put it on your to-do list.– Whether you are enjoying breakfast at Dead Dog Saloon or dinner on the deck at Wicked Tuna, have a meal and the cold drink of your choice while sitting outside at the MarshWalk. The combination of great food and stunning views of Murrells Inlet make a meal on the MarshWalk, especially during the fall months, a priority.If you are interested in a comprehensive look at activities along the Hammock Coast, visit HammockCoastSC.com