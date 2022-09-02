Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,059 in the last 365 days.

A Sprinkling of Truth

You probably see them every day—in fact, one may be hanging over your head right now—but have you ever wondered how fire sprinkler systems actually work? Here’s a hint: TV and film scenes of sprinklers cutting loose because of a burned dinner, ruining romantic moments or helping a hero in a tricky situation are not the place to turn for answers.

In the inaugural episode of the A. James Clark School of Engineering’s new “Ask an Engineer” video series, University of Maryland Clinical Professor of Fire Protection Engineering Kenneth Isman points out how “Mean Girls,” “Stranger Things,” “The Incredibles” use Hollywood magic  to transmogrify the systems into handy—but not exactly accurate—plot devices.

“They give the public a real incorrect image about the way fire protection systems, and mostly fire sprinkler systems, work,” he said.

But one film got it right, he said. In the 1996 action flick “Eraser,” Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character uses a gun to shoot out a fire sprinkler in order to get water to flow. This sets off a water flow alarm that prompts people to evacuate a building. The alarm also triggers a locked door to open, so he can escape. “That is very realistic,” Isman said.

To learn more about this topic and future “Ask an Engineer” videos, visit Maryland Engineering’s YouTube channel.

You just read:

A Sprinkling of Truth

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.