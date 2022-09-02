Procurement Resource Evaluates the Price Trends of LPG in its Latest Insights and Dashboard
Price Trends of LPG in its Latest Insights and Dashboard
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the market trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the LPG price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends. Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customisation of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline. The pricing database and analysis of LPG can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.
Get the Regular Price Update - https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/lpg-price-trends/pricerequest
Product Description:
Propane often referred to as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), is a flammable hydrocarbon gas that is commonly used as a non-toxic, sulfur-free fuel. It primarily consists of propane (C3H8) and butane (C4H10), with minuscule quantities of other hydrocarbons. LPG is a transportable fuel (usually transported in LPG cylinders) and a flexible source of energy for industry positioned in regions where pipe fuel supply is not accessible due to the relative ease of storage (maintained under moderate pressure as a liquid). It is favoured over several other energy fuels since it emits less sulphur and carbon dioxide, rendering it more eco-sustainable. In the process industry, LPG is commonly used to feed boilers that produce steam and boiling water. Because of its high flash point, it is also employed as domestic cooking gas.
Also Check LPG Production Cost Report - https://www.procurementresource.com/production-cost-report-store/lpg
Regions Covered to Evaluate LPG Price Trend:
North America
South America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
The Middle East
Africa
Industrial Uses Impacting LPG Price Trend:
Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is one of the most trustworthy fuels used in a variety of industrial applications, such as powering industrial ovens, furnaces, and other heating equipment. It can also be used to power engines such as forklifts, farm engines, and fleet vehicles. LPG is commonly utilised in pottery, roofing, ceramic tiles, and sanitary ware as a renewable energy source. Additionally, in the food business, LPG is popularly utilised in restaurants, hotels, bakeries, and resorts, because of its low sulphur content and adjustable temperature. Furthermore, heat treatments are used in metallurgy to address the demand for highly specialised metals.
LPG can also be utilised in surface-treatment applications like paint drying and galvanization. Because LPG is environmentally beneficial, it has replaced the ozone-depleting CFC gases that were formerly used in aerosols. It is the optimum fuel for agricultural productivity. To avoid any transfer of poor smell or taste to the dried crops, clean and sulphur-free fuel must be used for drying crops, flame culture, cattle farming, and other farm products. Due to a revival in demand following the release of Covid limitations, the delayed restoration of output by oil exporters, and the Russia-Ukraine war, crude prices have been steadily climbing.
Key Market Players:
Gazprom PAO
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Total SA
BP Plc
News and Events:
In a four-year arrangement worth roughly USD 2 billion, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) consented to supply Indonesian national oil company Pertamina with liquefied petroleum gas and sulphur. The LPG and sulphur purchase agreement will extend for four years, with an annual contract value of roughly USD 500 million, as part of the Indonesia-Emirates Amazing Week 2021. The agreement also indicated that the quantity could alter if the value of these commodities on the global market fluctuated.
Contact Us:
Company Name: Procurement Resources
Contact Person: Jolie Alexa
Email: sales@procurementresource.com
Toll Free Number: USA & Canada: +1-415-325-5166 | Europe & Africa: +44-702-402-5790 | APAC: +91-8586081494
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Blog - https://procurementresource.blogspot.com/
Website: https://www.procurementresource.com/


