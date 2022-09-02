Global Wireless Charging Market to Generate USD 185.90 Billion by 2030, States a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Increase in sales of smartphones, surge in adoption of electric vehicles, and rise in implementation in industrial and healthcare applications for continuous power supply drive the wireless charging market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global wireless charging market generated USD 17.48 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 185.90 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of current market size and estimations along with the Porter’s five forces. The research also discusses key segments and their sub-segments in detail.

Equipping a thorough analysis in 236 pages, accompanied by 130 tables and 100 figures, the report is a helpful source of information for leading players, startups, and investors in gaining insights on current and future market conditions and taking necessary steps to strengthen their presence in the wireless charging industry.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/wireless-charging-market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 17.48 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 185.90 Billion CAGR 29.4% No. of Pages 236 Tables 130 Figures 100 Segments covered Technology, Industry Vertical, and Geography. Drivers Increase in sales of smartphones Rise in implementation in industrial and healthcare applications for continuous power supply Rapidly evolving portable electronics sector Opportunities Increase in research and development activities in the field of wireless charging technologies Surge in popularity of internet of things (IoT)

The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics based on drivers, restrains, and opportunities of the global wireless charging market. Increase in sales of smartphones, surge in adoption of electric vehicles, and rise in implementation in industrial and healthcare applications for continuous power supply drive the growth of the market. In addition, rapidly evolving portable electronics sector supplements the market growth. However, high cost for integrating wireless charging features hinders the market growth.

Outlining the opportunities that assist leading players expand their wireless charging market size in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the ICT & Media at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Increase in research and development activities in the field of wireless technologies present new opportunities in the coming years. Moreover, surge in popularity of internet of things (IoT) among consumers create new avenues for growth.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/wireless-charging-market

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global wireless charging market based on technology, industry vertical, and geography. Based on technology, the report further classifies the market into resonant, inductive, radio frequency (RF) and others. By industry vertical, the research further segments the market into electronics, healthcare, industrial, automotive, and aerospace & defense.

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Based on geography, the report further classifies the global wireless charging market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America held the highest market share in 2021, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in adoption of electric vehicles and expansion of the consumer electronics industry in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected grow steadily throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of IoT technology and surge in demand for smartphones.

The report provides a detailed analysis of each region and its respective countries based on segments and their sub-segments. The tabular and graphical representations help in understanding the analysis and gaining insights to expand the wireless charging market share.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/wireless-charging-market/inquire-before-buying

The report offers an extensive competitive landscape of the global wireless charging market by analyzing the leading players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments, Qualcomm Incorporated, Powermat Technologies Ltd., Integrated Device Technology Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., WiTricity Corporation, Sony Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Fulton Innovation LLC. The report analyzes these players based on key developments, business performance, and product launches to outline the market competition.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/wireless-charging-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Power Source (3–<11 kW, 11–50 kW, and >50 kW), by Installation (Home and Commercial), by Distribution Channel (OEMs and Aftermarket), by Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV, and EV Commercial) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

Automotive Pay As You Go Road Charging Market by Type (Electronic Toll Collection and All Electronic Toll Collection), by System Type (Automated Vehicle Identification and Automated Vehicle Classification), by Technology (Radio Frequency Identification, Dedicated Short Range Communication, Video Analytics, and Global Positioning System) by Infrastructure Type (Highway and Urban) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Electric Vehicle Market by Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury), and Vehicle Type (Two-wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.

Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting E-Mail: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com