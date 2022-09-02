Combining Connections and Opportunities at The Abrahamic Business Circle, Investors Roundtable Zürich

An exclusive networking events

An exclusive business networking for investors and entrepreneurs.

The most significant financial hub in Europe is Zürich, which is also one of the most cutting-edge locations for international networking. Meet our global investors and cutting-edge companies.” — Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Roundtable Zurich is a networking event with the goal of connecting investors to entrepreneurs. This year’s first-ever event outside of Dubai will be held on September 9 at the Zurich Marriott Hotel - Millennium Ballroom. The audience expected is 200 plus high-caliber profile individuals from 38 industries. The event will also feature global members from 56 countries and 27 speakers.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is your global growth partner. We are a business network of entrepreneurs and investors from all over the world. It's our mission to connect like-minded people in an environment where they can develop their businesses, make new connections, and find potential partners.

Combining Connections and Opportunities, we offer one of the most diverse and well-connected gatherings in the world. The event will feature high-caliber and distinguished Speakers, Investors, Innovators, Entrepreneurs, Startups, SMEs, Influencers, Cross-border Traders, and Game-changers all on a single platform.

The networking function will talk about Protecting the Environment, the Future of Health, AI and Robotics, Cybersecurity, Real Estate, Investment, and Energy.

Robust networking will be followed after interesting topics, and dedicated hours for the speed dating initiative where investors meet entrepreneurs.

Limited seats are available. Contact Maricar at +971 54 445 1408 or email us at RSVP@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is an exclusive Private Members Network focused on promoting global economic diplomacy through investments, its headquarter is based in Dubai, UAE. The member-based organization was founded and chaired by Dr. Raphael Nagel, a Private Equity Investor, and Venture Capitalist.

The Abrahamic Business Circle continuously works with governments and businesses in the Middle East and around the World to boost global trade and investment. With international members from 56 countries, the organization is composed of Private Investors, Innovators, Entrepreneurs, UHNWI, Royal Families, Corporates, and Diplomats. Its activities strive to demonstrate how entrepreneurship and investments from all parts of the world can make positive changes in triple sustainability around the globe.

The Abrahamic Business Circle, your Global Growth Partner