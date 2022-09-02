Land Survey Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Land Survey Equipment Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 5.8% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Land Survey Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global land survey equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, industry, application, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/land-survey-equipment-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2021-2026)
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.8%
The growth of global land surveying market is driven by the demand from developing countries. The increasing investment from emerging economies in infrastructure construction to rapidly urbanise their cities, necessitates land surveying and thus boosting demand growth. Additionally, the growth of the market is aided by the increasing number of commercial infrastructure projects.
The efficiency of construction improves as land surveying effectively provides a project outlook, prompting engineers to implement new land surveying technologies. Further, the growing importance of spatial planning and effective land use is expected to push the growth in the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Land surveying is a method of determining the terrestrial structure or three-dimensional locations of points, as well as the distances and angles between them, using analytical methods. The primary purpose of this equipment is to map out boundaries and outlines, for the purposes of determining ownership or other requirements by the government or other services. The perimeters are defined using elements such as geometry, regression analysis, physics, and so on. The procedure is carried out using GNSS receivers, 3D scanners, and theodolites, among other things.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/land-survey-equipment-market
Based on product, the market is divided into:
GNSS Systems
3D Laser/Laser Scanners
Levels
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Total Stations and Theodolites
Others
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:
Inspection and Monitoring
Volumetric Calculations
Layout Points
Others
By industry, the market is categorised into:
Construction
Agriculture
Mining
Oil and Gas
Disaster Management
Others
Based on end use, the market is segregated into:
Commercial
Defense
Research
Others
The regional market for Brewing Enzymes includes:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest shareholder in the global land survey market due to strong demand from developing economies. The rising in construction sector due development of infrastructure and rapid urbanisation in growing economies such as China and India, are expected to propel the growth of the market. Additionally, the advancement of 3D mapping technology will aid to the growth. Meanwhile, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are going to witness significant growth due to increasing infrastructure activities. North America and Europe are expected to see a moderate growth in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd., CHC Navigation, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Krypton Gas Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/krypton-gas-market
Starch Syrup Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/starch-syrup-market
Tert Butylamine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tert-butylamine-market
Vegan Egg Substitute Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vegan-egg-substitute-market
Sorbitan Monostearate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sorbitan-monostearate-market
Automotive Vacuum Pump Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-vacuum-pump-market
Vector Network Analyser Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vector-network-analyser-market
Potassium Metabisulphite Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/potassium-metabisulphite-market
Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Market:https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/retinitis-pigmentosa-treatment-market
Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/picture-archiving-and-communication-system-pacs-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other