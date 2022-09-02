Centrifugal Blowers Global Market Report 2022: Growing Focus on Increasing Renewal Energy Capacity to Drive Demand

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Centrifugal Blowers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Centrifugal Blowers estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. High Pressure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium Pressure segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Centrifugal Blowers market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $753 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $553.8 Million by 2026

The Centrifugal Blowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$753 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 25.21% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$553.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period.

While weak investments and volatile industrial output will frustrate baseline growth in the industrial and manufacturing sector, manufacturing companies` efforts to reduce costs, transform, innovate, improve performance for better chances of survival in a tough economy, will open opportunities for new and replacement demand for innovative, high performance and energy efficient centrifugal blowers.

The market is also driven by the rising construction industry. Extensive plans for infrastructure development, of many countries, creates ample growth opportunity for the market for centrifugal blowers. Infrastructure development currently is in full swing in developing countries of Asia-Pacific.

Another important market growth promoting factor has been the constant effort of manufacturers for developing product design and incorporating better features. Adoption in the chemical industry would also increase significantly. The blowers here are used for exhausting high temperature, and harmful gases from chemical plants. The wood industry also has immense use of centrifugal blowers that blow off dust particles.

In recent years, the increased focus on sustainability as well as achieving higher efficiency has led manufacturers of centrifugal blowers to make a substantial R&D investment towards developing low noise and cost-effective products that can help in optimizing the entire processing. This has resulted in the development of oil-free, integrally-geared centrifugal turbo blowers, which offer enhanced energy efficiency and flow rates, resulting in an energy-efficient, reliable, and continuous air supply. In addition, these industrial blowers can be easily serviced that can help in reducing operational costs, while their oil-free design also facilitates in delivering clean and pure air.

Select Competitors (Total 169 Featured):

Aerotek Equipment

Air Control Industries Ltd

AIRAP Group

Airmake Cooling Systems

Alfotech Fans

Aspirnova Industry S.r.l.

Atlantic Blowers, LLC

Atlas Copco AB

Cleantek

Engicon Airtech Pvt. Ltd.

GP Motors

Howden Group

Shandong Huadong Blower Co., Ltd

Trimech Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Vishwakarma Air Systems

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Increasing Renewal Energy Capacity to Drive Demand

Rising Environmental Concerns and Stringent Environmental Regulations Drive Blower Installations

Metal Processing Industries Present Volatile Opportunities

Steel Industry: Major Consumer of Centrifugal Blowers

Crushing Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Sector Diminishes Demand for Centrifugal Blowers

Positive Post Pandemic Prospects for Steel Industry to Revive Demand

China to Play Major Role in Post Pandemic Recovery in World Steel Sector

Pulp & Paper Industry Experiences Wild Ride amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Growth in the Food Processing Industry Benefits Demand for Centrifugal Blowers

Centrifugal Blowers: Highly Relevant in Coal-Fired Power Stations

Recovery in Cement Industry to Spur Near-term Growth

Regional Variances in Cement Demand

Slowdown in Mining Sector Impacts Demand for Centrifugal Blowers

Chemical Industry Opens New Growth Opportunities

Cost Pressures and Environmental Concerns Sustain Demand for Fans and Blowers in the Petrochemical Industry

Anticipated Robust Post Pandemic Revival in Power Sector to Augment Market Prospects

Food & Beverages Sector Emerges as Niche End-Use Market

Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth

Recent Technological Advances in Blower Technology

Blower Advancements for the Wastewater Treatment Industry

Oil-Free Integrally Geared Centrifugal Blowers Set to Make Gains

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

