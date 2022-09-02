Light Control Switches Market Goodness USD 12.5 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 5.7%

AMR Logo

Light Control Switches Market Product, Solution, Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Highways & Roadways Lighting, Architectural Lighting)

Light Control Switches Top Companies

The key players operating and profiled in the light control switches market report include Acuity Brands, Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Ideal Industries, Legrand S.A., Lutron Electronics, Panasonic, Schneider Electric and Signify (Philips Lighting).

AMR published a report, the light control switches market forecast projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2030, with global Light control switches market forecast expected at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Locating of Light Control Switches Market:

Asia Pacific is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

As per Light control switches market analysis, by product type, switches accounted for the largest share in 2020.

On the basis of solution type, the Standalone Light Control Solutions segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

On the basis of light source, the Light Emitting Diode segment was the major share contributor in 2020.

On the basis of application, the Lighting for Public Places segment was the major share contributor in 2020

Rising urbanization led to increase in the residential, commercial and industrial properties which in turn to increase the demand of light control switches and act as the major driving factor for the market.

In addition, government of developing countries such as India are majorly focusing on projects such as smart cities which also led to create wide opportunities for the light control switches market trends.

On the basis of communication technology, it is classified into wired technology and wireless technology.

On the basis of light source, it is classified into incandescent, fluorescent, high-intensity discharge, light emitting diode and compact fluorescent lamp (CFL).

Application wise, it is categorized into indoor and outdoor which are further segregated into residential, commercial, industrial, highways & roadways lighting, architectural lighting and Lighting for public places.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Light Control Switches Market

The manufacturing of light control switches was stopped for a specific period of time due to high peak of covid-19 situation which led to highly impact the sales of light control switches.

COVID-19 impacted almost all industries by hindering various industrial operations and disrupting the supply chain. Maximum companies halted their operation due to less workforce. However, there is a sluggish decline in the global light control switches industry due to impact of COVID-19.

After the reopening of lockdown, people are avoiding to touch physical things which led to increase the demand of smart switches. However, after lockdown it shows positive impact on sales on wireless and highly automated light control switches.

Sales of light control switches is directly proportional to construction. Construction has been negatively impacted amid the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and recorded a huge decline in sale of light control switches in 2020, which also led to decline in sale of light control switches.

Light control switches play an important role in the daily lives of human beings, as light is the basic the amenity for everyone. Lighting controls are input/output devices and systems. The control system receives information, decides what to do with it, and then adjusts lighting power accordingly.

