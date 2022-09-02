Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Report Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 3.3% by 2028, Forecast & Analysis By ZMR
Zion Market Research
The global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market is projected to reach US$ 62.9 million by 2028, a 3.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.
Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser was valued at US$ 51.8 million in 2021 and is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 62.9 million by 2028 while growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The global market generated a revenue of over US$ 51.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of $62.9 million by 2028.
— Zion Market Research
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Get a free sample in PDF form at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/hand-sanitizer-dispenser-market
Market Growth
Governments of different countries worldwide took initiatives to promote the awareness of hand sanitization and started campaigns to educate the benefit of hand sanitization as a preventive measure to avoid infections. As the lockdown restrictions were removed to a certain extent, different governments also formulated regulations to use hand sanitizers in public places, further promoting the growth of the global hand sanitizer dispenser market. Moreover, the government regulations which are promoting the implementation of hand sanitization in public places are driving the market growth. The large gap between supply and demand of hand sanitizer dispensers due to the sudden increase in dispensers is creating opportunities for existing and new players in the hand sanitizer dispenser market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global hand sanitizer dispenser market value will grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.
B) In terms of revenue, the global hand sanitizer dispenser market size was valued at around USD 51.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 62.9 million by 2028.
C) Increased government initiatives to promote the adoption of hygiene products such as hand sanitizers and rising awareness regarding health concerns and the importance of sanitization due to the COVID-19 pandemic are the major factors driving the growth of the global hand sanitizer dispenser market.
D) By type, the fixed segment dominated the market in 2021.
E) By end user, B2B segment will dominate the market in 2021.
F) North America will dominate the global hand sanitizer dispenser market in 2021.
Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/hand-sanitizer-dispenser-market
Opportunities
During the pandemic, the market experienced a sudden growth in the demand for hand sanitizer dispensers, which created opportunities for existing players to expand and new manufacturers to enter the market. A sudden increase in demand also led to the development of new and innovative products in the market.
Regional Analysis
The global hand sanitizer dispenser market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a sudden surge in the sales of hand sanitizers and hand sanitizer dispensers. People have adopted different preventive measures such as using hand sanitizers & masks and consuming immunity-boosting supplements to fight against the infection. As the governments across the Asia Pacific region eased out certain lockdown restrictions, different offices and shops began their operations, increasing the demand for hand sanitizer dispensers significantly. This demand has been leveraged by many local & small-scale manufacturers and several small-business owners to begin manufacturing manual and automatic hand sanitizer dispensers which are suitable for public washrooms, offices, retail shops, airports, hospitals, railway stations, theaters, and other public places.
To read the complete report, visit https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hand-sanitizer-dispenser-market
Recent Developments:
A) In February 2021, Nationwide Pet Rx Express will be developed in conjunction with Walmart, an American multinational retailer. Due to the strategic relationship, customers of Nationwide will be able to complete their pet's prescriptions at Walmart's 4,700 pharmacies.
B) In 2021, the Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Guide will be published by PetDesk. Pet parents may quickly request and buy Hand Sanitizer Dispenser plans thanks to a feature of the PetDesk app. Users of the app may now access the Hand Sanitizer Dispenser guide, which offers a new option for pet owners to quickly find and compare Hand Sanitizer Dispenser policies.
Get a free sample in PDF form at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/hand-sanitizer-dispenser-market
Some key players of the global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market are:
American Specialties Inc.
Bright Pancar Sdn. Bhd.
Dihour
GOJO Industries Inc.
Hokwang Industries Co.Ltd.
Shenzhen Svavo Intelligent Technology Co.Ltd.
Simplehuman
The Clorox Company
Toshi Automation Solutions
Umbra.
Get a free sample in PDF form at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/hand-sanitizer-dispenser-market
This report segments the global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market into:
Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market: By Type
Portable
Fixed
Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market: By Modality
Manual
Automatic
Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market: By End-User
B2B
B2C
Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market: By Price Point
Standard
Mass
Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market: By Distribution Channel
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Online Stores
Convenience Stores
Others
Related Press Release:
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-hand-sanitizer-dispenser-market
Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Rushikesh Dorge
Zion Market Research
+ +1 855-465-4651
rushieksh.d@zionmarketresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn