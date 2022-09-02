Global Anti-aging Therapeutics Market worth $ 2.01 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Insight Analytics

Global Anti-aging Therapeutics Market info Global Anti-aging Therapeutics Market seg

Global Anti-aging Therapeutics Market was valued at US$ 518.86 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 2013.51 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.53 %

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Anti-aging Therapeutics Market- by Type of Molecules (Biologics and Small Molecules), Type of Aging (Cellular Aging, Immune Aging, Metabolic Aging and Others), Mechanism of Action (Senolytic, Cell Regeneration, mTOR inhibitor/Modulator, AMP-kinase/AMP Activator, Mitochondria Inhibitor/Modulator and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insight Analytics, the global Anti-aging Therapeutics market was valued at US$ 518.86 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 2013.51 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.53 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Age-related ailments are becoming more common as populations age, raising individual and societal issues. Elderly patients have a greater need than ever for effective regenerative medicine treatments. A brand-new area of medical research called anti-aging therapeutics has arisen. Identifying, treating, and reversing age-related dysfunctions, illnesses, and diseases is the goal of anti-aging diagnosis and therapy, a subset of medicine and healthcare. Before conducting human trials, several cells, insect, and animal models may serve as valuable starting points for developing anti-aging medications.

Companies developing anti-aging pharmaceuticals with a successful launch of longevity therapies have significant promise. Despite these positive advancements in the study of aging, several obstacles will become apparent after an anti-aging drug goes through a problematic clinical trial process. The rising desire for personalized, precise, preventative, and participatory aging therapies are the two main factors driving the market. Therefore, the demand for anti-aging treatments increases as the older population grows. The market is being driven forward by advanced technological development and R&D spending on anti-aging products. Companies in the industry have mainly created ground-breaking anti-aging treatment items to fulfil the rising demand for technologically improved solutions among clients.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Anti-aging Therapeutics market over the years. Due to increased investment in pharmaceutical design, manufacture, and senescent cell research, pharmaceutical research and development is increasing in developed economies like the United States and Canada. In addition, the Asia Pacific Anti-aging Therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The country's steadily rising older population is a prospective consumer base for anti-aging treatments, fueling regional growth.

Major market players operating in the Anti-aging Therapeutics market include AgelessRx, ANOVA Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Betterhumans, BioAge Labs, BIOPHYTIS BSA, bioXcellerator, Cambrian Biopharma, CytoMed Therapeutics, Gero.ai, Rejuvenate Bio, Rejenevie Therapeutics, UT Health San Antonio, MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Intervene Immune, Inc., CohBar, Inc., Alkahest, Athersys Inc, BHB Therapeutics, Biosplice, Cyclo Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, Elysium Health, Genome Protection, GenSight Biologics, Intervene Immune, Khondrian, Longeveron, LyGenesis, Mesoblast, Minovia Therapeutics, Mitobridge, Navitor Pharmaceuticals, NeuroTrack, Nuchido, NuSirt, OneSkin Technologies, PharmatrophiX, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Retrotope, Stealth Biotherapeutics, TA Sciences, Unity BiotechnologyYounger Phenotype, and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2022, To promote novel, picky medications that target the mTOR pathway, Cambrian Biopharma stated that it had agreed to a license agreement with Novartis. Novartis was the one who came up with and defined these substances. The licensed assets are structural analogs of the rapamycin medication, according to a statement from Cambrian Biopharma. According to the data provided by Cambrian Biopharma, this medication has been demonstrated to extend mouse longevity by up to 31% and to prevent or reverse several age-related health impairments.

• In May 2019, RejenevieTM Therapeutics began a Phase II clinical trial to examine the security and efficacy of its novel AR-100 immune restoration therapy, which aims to improve the function of the immune system as it ages. The biotechnology company is in the clinical stages of development and has created the first stem cell therapies to treat age-related diseases.

Market Segments

Global Anti-aging Therapeutics Market, by Type of Molecules, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Biologics

• Small Molecules

Global Anti-aging Therapeutics Market, by Type of Aging, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Cellular Aging

• Immune Aging

• Metabolic Aging

• Others

Global Anti-aging Therapeutics Market, by Mechanism of Action, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Senolytic

• Cell Regeneration

• mTOR inhibitor/Modulator

• AMP-kinase/AMP Activator

• Mitochondria Inhibitor/Modulator

• Others

Global Anti-aging Therapeutics Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Anti-aging Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Anti-aging Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Anti-aging Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Anti-aging Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Anti-aging Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

