Plastic Waste Management Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Plastic Waste Management Market To Be Driven By Rapid Industrialization, Expanding And Urbanisation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Plastic Waste Management Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global plastic waste management market, assessing the market based on its polymer type, service and equipment, source, end-use and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/plastic-waste-management-market-report/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 32.9 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.04%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 39.4 Billion
Plastic garbage output has increased as a result of factors such as expanding urbanisation, industrialisation, economic expansion, and people’s changing lifestyles, posing an increasing environmental concern. As a result of the increasing requirement for plastic waste management as a result of increased plastic waste output, the sector is predicted to rise.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
The increased use of plastic is generating plastic garbage, which is non-biodegradable and is responsible for considerable greenhouse gas emissions, which can lead to massive ecological problems. As a result, the growing requirement for appropriate plastic waste disposal management is expected to drive the market throughout the forecast period.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/plastic-waste-management-market-report
The industry can be broadly categorised based on its polymer type into:
• Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
• Polystyrene (PS)
• Polypropylene (PP)
• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
• Others
The industry can be segmented on the basis of its service and equipment as:
• Collection
• Recycling
• Incineration
• Disposal
• Others
The industry can be divided based on its source as:
• Residential
• Industrial
• Commercial and Institutional
• Others
The industry can be categorised on the basis of its end-use as:
• Building and Construction
• Automobile
• Packaging
• Textile and Clothing
• Wood and Furniture
• Others
The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market Trends
The packaging segment of the recycled plastic trash market is expected to develop at the greatest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period, based on end-use application. The demand for recycled plastics is fueled by a variety of benefits (such as reduced pollution and reduced reliance on fossil fuels) and its widespread use in sustainable packaging solutions.
Growing population, expanding GDP, and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific are causing more solid waste (including plastic garbage) to be generated, which is presenting prospects for the region’s market. The growth of various ways of plastic waste management is being fueled by infrastructure development in Asia Pacific’s underdeveloped and developing countries.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM), Republic Services, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., Remondis SE & Co. KG, Suez S.A., Clear Path Recycling, LLC, Carbon LITE Industries, Veolia Environnement S.A. and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Non-Conductive Inks Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-conductive-ink-market
Pre-Insulated Pipes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pre-insulated-pipes-market
Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/neglected-tropical-disease-treatment-market
Generic Oncology Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/generic-oncology-drugs
Motor Repair and Maintenance Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/motor-repair-and-maintenance-market
Takaful Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/takaful-market
Anti-Snoring Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/anti-snoring-treatment-market
Organic Spices Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-spices-market
Vitamin D Testing Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vitamin-D-testing-market
Tuna Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tuna-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Elena Jones
Expert Market Research
+ +1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other