Strategies For Global Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the frozen fruit and vegetable market size is expected to grow to $641.03 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. With the increasing demand for quick frozen meals, changes in eating habits of consumers, a rise in urbanization, a growing number of working women, and advances in freezing technologies, the scope and potential of the global frozen fruit and vegetable market growth are expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

The frozen fruit and vegetable market consists of sales of frozen fruit and vegetables by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce frozen and canned fruit and vegetables. This market does not include unprocessed fruit and vegetables, which are part of the agricultural market. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. Freezing helps retain the nutrient content of fruits and vegetables.

Global Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Market Trends

According to the frozen fruit and vegetable market analysis, technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the market. Major players in the frozen fruits and vegetable market are focused on launching new technologies to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in April 2022, TOMRA Food, a Belgium-based company that develops food processing machines launched TOMRA 5C premium sorting machine using unique biometric signature identification technology for frozen vegetables. This helps in final checks for product quality and food safety with unrivaled accuracy to reduce the risk of product recalls. The sorter in the machine recognizes and removes any extraneous vegetable matter, remaining foreign material, and hard-to-detect product defects.

Global Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Market Segments

By Type: Frozen Specialty Food Manufacturing, Frozen Fruit Juice, and vegetable manufacturing

By Application: Confectionery and Bakery, Jams and Preserves, Fruit-based Beverages, Dairy, and Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global frozen fruit and vegetable market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Tyson Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills Inc., McCain Foods, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., and TableMark.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

