Strategies For Global Pesticides Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Pesticides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Pesticides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pesticides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pesticides market size is expected to grow to $105.39 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The increasing use of pesticides is expected to propel the pesticides market growth going forward.

The pesticide manufacturing market consists of the sales of pesticides by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that formulate and prepare agricultural and household pest control chemicals (except fertilizers). The pesticide and other agricultural chemical industries comprise establishments that primarily engage in the formulation and preparation of agricultural and household pest control chemicals.

Global Pesticides Market Trends

New innovative products are one of the key pesticides market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the market are focusing on new innovative products to sustain their market share. For instance, in March 2022, FMC Corporation, a US-based chemical manufacturing company, launched 'Corprima,' a new pesticide for Tomato & Okra Crops. Corprima has been shown to provide farmers with higher returns on investment by providing longer-lasting pest control and improved flower and fruit retention, resulting in larger, higher-quality harvests.

Global Pesticides Market Segments

The global pesticides market is segmented:

By Type: Herbicides, Fungicides, and Insecticides

By Origin: Synthetic Insecticides, Bio-insecticides

By Application: Grains and Cereals, Oilseed, Commercial Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, and Other Crop Types

By Insect Pest Type: Sucking Pest, Biting and Chewing Pest

By Geography: The global pesticides market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Syngenta, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow DuPont Inc., FMC Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Arkema SA, Kuraray Co Ltd, Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical Co

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

