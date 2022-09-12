AeroNeph Therapeutics Announces Successful MBO and Global Search for Strategic Partners for Novel Renal Disease Drugs
AeroNeph Therapeutics (“AeroNeph”; www.aeronephtx.com), a pioneer in discovery of renal disease assets, has announced its MBO and corporate launch in the USA.
Our pipeline of novel drug candidates have potential to become ground-breaking drugs in the control of renal diseases.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroNeph Therapeutics (“AeroNeph”; https://www.aeronephtx.com), a US-based pioneer in discovery of renal disease assets, has announced its corporate launch in North America.
— Dr. Erik Schwiebert
AeroNeph has acquired its drug candidates from leading preclinical CRO Discovery Biomed who have used a revolutionary human disease approach to drug discovery; Discovery Biomed was acquired by Eurofins Discovery in July 2022, a leading global CRO.
AeroNeph’s focus is on Polycystic Kidney Disease, Chronic Kidney Disease and Lupus Nephritis.
AeroNeph is seeking strategic industry partners to collaborate/partner/license its 3 R&D programs, with a strong focus on Human Renal Disease for their advancement and continued preclinical and clinical development.
Aeroneph has acquired a range of preclinical drug assets which arose from Discovery Biomed’s unique human cell discovery program and intends to progress these into the clinic. Their asset portfolio includes molecules focused on:
• DBM 701 for Human Genetic Renal and Respiratory Diseases (PKD, CF, etc.)
• ADN Inducers for Dyslipidemia and Other Diabetes and Obesity Complications
• STING Inhibitors for Lupus Nephritis, SAVI (niche genetic autoimmune diseases)
Following a strategic review of its clinical and commercial development options, AeroNeph has appointed The Sage Group to lead the partnering program for its leading candidates capable of modulating renal disease including Chronic Kidney Disease, Polycystic Kidney Disease, and Lupus Nephritis.
AeroNeph is a rapidly growing, US-based pharmaceutical discovery company, focused on using human cell models for drug discovery.
The Company is led scientifically by Dr. Erik Schwiebert, Consulting CEO, and Dr. John Strieff, Consulting CSO.
AeroNeph has long lasting and issued patents protecting its discoveries and its pipeline.
Erik Schwiebert, Consulting CEO of AeroNeph, said “Our pipeline drug candidates have the potential to become ground-breaking drugs in the control of renal diseases. We look forward to working with partners seeking these valuable assets which have been proven in human cell models of disease, and who wish to partner with us to develop these assets in clinical and commercial respects.”
For more information about AeroNeph Therapeutics and partnering opportunities for its pipeline drug candidates, please contact:
Dr. Bill Mason
The Sage Group
The Stockyard
Creake Road, Syderstone PE31 8SG UK
Tel: +44 (0) 7785 950134
wtm@sagehealthcare.com
Or
Wayne Pambianchi
The Sage Group Inc.
1802 Route 31 North
#381 Clinton
New Jersey 08809 USA
Phone: +1 908 2306170
wpambianchi@sagehealthcare.com
About AeroNeph Therapeutics
AeroNeph Therapeutics is a leading drug discovery company focused on renal diseases. Aeroneph is based in Birmingham, Alabama. Its' preclinical services arm, Discovery Biomed, was recently aquired by Eurofins Discovery and an MBO of the pipeline drug assets by Aeroneph has been announced. Aeroneph plans to further develop and partner these assets for diseases such as lupus nephritis, polycystic kidney disease and cystic fibrosis.
Website: https://www.aeronephtx.com/
About The Sage Group, Inc.
The Sage Group Inc. is a leader in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to health care companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotechnology and life science fields. Sage currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, Israel and Japan. Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has served more than 200 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $5 million to $500 million.
The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors.
The range of services offered includes:
• Strategic alliances and licensing/partnering
• M&A, divestment, buy- and sell- side
• Global product and technology acquisition searches
• Strategic assessment and planning
• Due diligence, technology and molecule assessment, valuation
• New ventures, interim management
• Facilitating investment in R&D and/or company equity through introductions, network and brokering
The Sage Group's Principals, each an Executive Director, have been Founders, Chairmen, Presidents, CEO's and COO's of a number of emerging health care companies. These Principals have also held senior level management positions in large multi-national organizations. In addition to their management backgrounds, The Sage Group's Principals also have extensive experience in providing professional management consulting services to healthcare industry clients. All these experiences are being applied by The Sage Group to assist industry participants in these challenging times.
Website:
www.sagehealthcare.com
Dr. Bill Mason
The Sage Group
+44 7785 950134
email us here