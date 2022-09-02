Protective Clothing Market, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Protective Clothing Market to be Driven by the Growing Demand for Multi-Performing Protective Clothing in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Protective Clothing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global protective clothing market, assessing the market based on its segments like material types, applications, end-use industries, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/protective-clothing-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 8.1 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 5.7%
An important element driving the growth of the protective clothing market is the increased building volumes and strong production growth. The rising usage of materials for building activities in the developing nations offers more prospects for the expansion of the protective clothing market in the forecasted period.
The rise in the protective clothing market also has a strong influence from growing demands for multi-functional durable apparel as along with rising industrialisation, improvement in the economic climate, and technological advancements, including the need for thermal-resistant gloves and boiler suits for the oil and gas industry. The demand for protective gear is predicted to rise as a result of industrial expansion, strengthening the market for protective clothing. Various features of the product such as mechanical strength, anti-bacterial activity, flame resistance, conductivity, and UV power will boost the market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Protective clothes and appliances, such as helmets, glass, or other appliances are meant to protect the body of the user from any sort of harm or physical damage. Physical, electrical, thermal, chemical substances, biohazards, and airborne particles are the among the risks from which the protection provides protection. Protection clothing may be used for work safety and health. It is also widely used in sports and other leisure activities.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/protective-clothing-market
The various types of materials in the industry are:
• Aramid and Blends
• Polyolefin and Blends
• Polybenzimidazole (PBI)
• Cotton Fibres
• Laminated Polyesters
• Others
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its applications into:
• Thermal
• Mechanical
• Chemical
• Biological/Radiation
• Others
The division on the basis of the end-use industry is:
• Oil and Gas
• Construction and Manufacturing
• Pharmaceuticals/Medical
• Military and Defence
• Firefighting
• Others
The major regions of the industry include:
• North America
• Europe
• Latin America
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The protective clothing market is driven by the stringent restrictions by the governments on the safety of employees in economies. The increasing awareness of employee safety also drives the market growth for protective gear. Due to the concerns over the safety of employees in many areas, the global market for protective clothing is anticipated to increase.
The usage of such clothes contributes to reducing the risk of injuries and accidents in the workplace. In emerging countries, the expansion of infrastructure development and industralisation would likely support the growth of the protective clothing market during the forecast period. As COVID-19 became more widely known, government attempts to develop and respond to the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) reached new heights. The requirement for protective clothing increased as a result of the concerned countries’ national storage programmes.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Glen Raven, Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., Lakeland Industries Inc., and 3M Company, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
