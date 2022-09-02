Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,546 in the last 365 days.

Phone Scam Alert


PHISHING PHONE SCAM 

DC HEALTH has become aware of a PHISHING PHONE SCAM in which individuals pose as DC Health representatives and other government officials. The imposters contact licensees with requests for money in association with a District of Columbia health professional license, registration, or certification.

Please be advised that DC Health representatives will never contact you with a request for money.

For further information, please select link below for letter from the Interim Senior Deputy Director of the Health Regulation and Licensing Administration.

You just read:

Phone Scam Alert

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.