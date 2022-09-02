Phone Scam Alert



PHISHING PHONE SCAM

DC HEALTH has become aware of a PHISHING PHONE SCAM in which individuals pose as DC Health representatives and other government officials. The imposters contact licensees with requests for money in association with a District of Columbia health professional license, registration, or certification.

Please be advised that DC Health representatives will never contact you with a request for money.

For further information, please select link below for letter from the Interim Senior Deputy Director of the Health Regulation and Licensing Administration.