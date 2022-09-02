Planetshakers Releases Full-Length Live Album, GREATER
Planetshakers members are pictured during the recording of GREATER at the GREATER Conference held this year in Melbourne, Australia.
60,000 People To Attend Back-To-Back “GREATER Asia Tour 2022” Sold Out Events In Manila, Philippines
God is greater! He is greater than any circumstance that we may face and our trust in Him will see us overcome any obstacle and see victory over every enemy that may come our way.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized praise band Planetshakers globally releases GREATER today (Sept. 2) from Venture3Media (V3M). Available now at all major digital and streaming outlets via https://link.brddg.co/greaterlive, the album was recorded live at Planetshakers’ GREATER Conference in Melbourne, Australia earlier this year.
GREATER is a full production experience featuring the core Planetshakers worship team consisting of Joth Hunt, Sam Evans, Andy Harrison, Josh Ham, Aimee Evans, Noah Walker, Chelsi Nikkerud, Rudy Nikkerud and more. Produced and mixed by Hunt, who also wrote or co-wrote all but one title on the album, the 11-song recording was inspired by Pastor Russell Evans.
“Pastor Russell has a God-given theme for every year, and for 2022, the theme is ‘greater,’” says Hunt, who wrote the title track with Pastor Sam Evans. “In Planetshakers, we really try to connect with a theme that God has given us, tapping into the prophetic word that Ps. Russell shares.”
“God is greater! He is greater than any circumstance that we may face and our trust in Him will see us overcome any obstacle and see victory over every enemy that may come our way,” declares Pastor Sam Evans. “With this belief in our hearts and that declaration in our mouths, we will experience greater than our highest thoughts and prayers.”
“GREATER” CHORUS:
You are greater than the world I see
Yeah, Jesus You’re above everything
And Your Spirit is alive in me
Yeah, with You I can do anything
You're greater
Sharing more of the behind-the-scenes moments that inspire Planetshakers’ songs, Hunt says that one of his favorite worship tracks on GREATER, “Move In Power,” came during an inspired moment at a weekly staff prayer meeting: “What I love about our church is that we are always open to letting the Holy Spirit move and lead us. For this particular meeting, I was on the keyboards as we were praying, and then something just happened to me. I felt like heaven was opened up, and I started singing a prophetic song. Sometimes I would sing a song, and we would go back and tweak it. This song came exactly as it is on the album. It was such an anointed moment.”
Sharing a joyful celebration that infuses every part of the Planetshakers experience, the album also features “Beauty For Ashes,” “No. 1 Sound,” “Victory Of Jesus” (co-written with BJ Pridham), “Emmanuel” (co-written with Noah Walker) and the Harrison-penned “Psalm 23.”
“When you read the Psalms about praising God, it’s very descriptive,” notes Harrison. “Clap your hands all you people, shout to God with the voice of triumph, rejoice before him, dance before the Lord with all your might – scripture paints a picture of what praise should be like…a great celebration.”
Encouraging the church to not lose this celebration of praise, Planetshakers’ Joshua Brown adds, “When we offer praise, it opens up the atmosphere. Hearts are drawn to Jesus; there’s a hunger for his presence and we can receive from God.”
The full GREATER track listing follows:
01) Beauty For Ashes
02) No.1 Sound
03) Greater
04) Victory Of Jesus
05) Move In Power
06) Psalm 23
07) Emmanuel
08) Heaven Is My Home
09) It Is Done
10) Stay (You Are Good)
11) Never Thirst Again
Continuing its mission to “empower generations to win generations,” Planetshakers is sharing its new music on the “GREATER Asia Tour 2022.” In Seoul, Korea today and tomorrow before leading back-to-back sold out events in Manila, Philippines Sept. 8-11 at the 15,000-seat SM Mall of Asia Arena, the tour then travels to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Oct. 16) and Jakarta, Indonesia (Oct. 22). These events follow tours in South and Central America and Europe earlier this year as Planetshakers Church is also seeing huge streaming numbers online with hundreds of thousands of people from all across the globe connecting to its worship services and resources remotely.
About Planetshakers Band:
The mandate of Planetshakers – empowering generations to win generations – is outworked globally through the ministry of Planetshakers band. The heart behind each of its endeavors is to see every generation empowered by a life-transforming personal encounter with God through the experience of authentic praise and worship.
Birthed in a youth revival in Adelaide, South Australia (2000), the band serves Planetshakers Church, founded by Russell and Sam Evans, and tours the world. Known for songs such as "Nothing is impossible," "The Anthem," "Leave Me Astounded" and "Endless Praise," and having produced over 30 internationally-acclaimed albums, Planetshakers band has been privileged to be used by God to release a fresh sound of praise and worship into atmospheres internationally.
About Venture3Media:
Venture3Media is a global music label and song publisher with sales, marketing, promotional, radio, television and movie expertise. V3M provides distribution platforms across all digital channels, including, but not limited to Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, Tencent, 7Digital, Google Music, Facebook, Pandora, Tidal, Sirius and Rhapsody. Physical distribution includes online retailers such as Amazon, national retail chains, sub-distributors and internationally through well-established licensee’s and distributors. V3M is excited to build a global ecosystem that serves the vision and heart of Planetshakers.
