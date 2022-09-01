Matthews Turf Management Is Offering Pre Emergent Application Services For Weed Control In Augusta, GA

/EIN News/ -- Columbia, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, Georgia -

Georgia lawn services company Matthews Turf Management is championing the application of pre-emergent herbicides as an effective method of managing the growth of weeds on one’s property.

Georgia homeowners who take pride in the regular upkeep of their yards are undoubtedly aware of the unattractive and haphazard look caused by the rampant growth of weeds on a perfectly manicured lawn. Summer weeds are an almost universal problem that most property owners have to contend with. Georgia has the ideal conditions for the growth and proliferation of several species of weeds including annual bluegrass, crabgrass, yellow nutsedge, common Bermuda grass, clover, and others.

Pre-emergent herbicides prevent weed seeds from germinating in the first place and thus eliminate the need for extensive weed control services further down the road. For pre-emergent herbicides to work, they must be applied within a short calendar window. If this window is missed, weed seeds, which have remained dormant throughout the winter, will sprout regardless and the pre-emergent will not be effective. In the CSRA (Central Savannah River Area), the optimal time to apply a spring pre-emergent is about three weeks long and includes the last week of February and the first two weeks of March. To effectively apply the pre-emergent, the ground temperature should ideally be 55 degrees and rising.

There are also many other precautions for the application of pre-emergent herbicides that are worth noting. First, pre-emergent shouldn’t be applied to a wet lawn. Homeowners and property owners should check their local weather forecasts to avoid rain immediately before or after application. The lawn should only be watered 3 to 5 days after applying a pre-emergent as watering enables the pre-emergent to move into the soil and to seeds.

Next, there are two primary types of pre-emergent herbicides: selective and non-selective. Selective pre-emergent herbicides target a specific type of weed. Non-selective pre-emergent herbicides target all seeds, and therefore, all weeds. The latter provides broader coverage for the many different species of plants identified as weeds but it must be applied carefully to ensure desired plants and shrubs aren’t negatively affected. Finally, the ingredients in pre-emergent herbicides vary greatly and they can be harmful if ingested in most instances. So, pets and children should not be allowed in areas of application for at least 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Matthews Turf Management talks about the many benefits of pre-emergent herbicides by saying, “Weeds are frustrating, unattractive and very quickly can take over a yard. Pre-emergent application is a wonderful solution to weed control because it nips the problem in the bud, pun intended. Your yard’s resources will not be split between the invasive weeds and the grass, enabling the latter to grow under ideal soil conditions. Pulling out weeds that have already developed and established a strong root system is much more labor-intensive and time-consuming. Moreover, you will also save money with the application of pre-eminent herbicides as post-emergent herbicides are generally more expensive. All it takes is a little bit of proactiveness and planning to be able to capitalize on these potential savings.”

Matthews Turf Management has a perfect rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 from almost 170 reviews on its Google Business Profile. The company’s services include weed control and lawn fertilization for commercial and residential turf, and fire ant, flea, and tick control. The lawn services company, which has its head office in Evans, Georgia, serves the entire greater Augusta area, including Grovetown and Evans in Georgia as well as North Augusta and Aiken in South Carolina. Matthews Turf Management offers discounts for active and retired military personnel, first responders, and teachers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGxiH8Sd2nU&t=4s

Readers from the CSRA can contact Matthews Turf Management at (770) 366-8380 for a free quote.

###

For more information about Matthews Turf Management, contact the company here:



Matthews Turf Management

Matthew Klein

(770) 366-8380

Matthewsturfmanagement@gmail.com

Matthews Turf Management

Evans, GA 30809

Matthew Klein