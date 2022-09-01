Stokes Mosquito and Outdoor Pest Service Explains the Importance of Mosquito Control in Augusta GA

/EIN News/ -- Augusta, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augusta, Georgia -

Stokes Mosquito and Outdoor Pest Service, a company based in Augusta, GA, has explained the importance of mosquito control services in Georgia and South Carolina, where mosquitoes are pervasive. Getting bitten by a mosquito is usually uncomfortable, but these bites are more than just an inconvenience. Mosquito bites been linked to several diseases, such as the Zika Virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and West Nile virus, and these affect both humans and pets.

A mosquito bite usually causes an itchy bump, and the effect could be worse in people, especially children, who have an allergic reaction to the bite. Even more worrisome than the allergic reaction is the possibility of mosquitoes carrying certain kinds of viruses and parasites that can cause serious illness, such as malaria, yellow fever, and more. Many of these viruses can even cause serious infections of the brain, such as encephalitis.

Charles Stokes from Stokes Mosquito and Outdoor Pest Service says, “In the CSRA, area cities are establishing mosquito abatement programs in response to the health threat mosquitoes may carry. These programs focus much of their efforts on larval control through water management and source reduction in public areas. In other words, the programs address the mosquito population where eggs are laid and mature. The real question is – in light of such programs, can a professional mosquito control service help? The answer is yes. Public mosquito control initiatives address public areas, and depending on the location of your home or business, may address a small portion of your property. However, it’s not a complete solution. This is where a mosquito control service steps in.”

A consistent, misting treatment performed by a mosquito professional is like providing a mosquito abatement program for a particular property. A qualified mosquito control expert from Stokes Mosquito and Outdoor Pest Service will visit and survey the property to find out where adult mosquitoes are resting and where the larvae are maturing, including those areas where there is standing water and also the underside of foliage. It is only after completing the survey that the technician will start treating the area, while ensuring that the treatment will have minimal impact on pollinators like butterflies and bees.

The mosquito control program provided by Stokes Mosquito and Outdoor Pest Service stands out from that of other providers because they customize each treatment for a particular client. And the solution they use for their misting treatment that attaches to the underside of the foliage to get rid of adult mosquitoes, including their all natural granular larvacide, are 100 percent biodegradable, which means they will leave no active residues. Each treatment will provide protection for a total of 21 days. They suggest that the treatment be provided every three weeks.

Stokes Mosquito and Outdoor Pest Service was founded as a full-service outdoor pest control company, focusing on mosquito control, exterior flea & tick treatment, and fire ant control. They are a locally owned and operated business in Augusta, GA, and have an experienced team that customizes every treatment they provide to ensure it is suitable for the needs of each client. They have a standard mosquito spray that has been approved by the FDA for safety, and they also have natural treatment methods that use no synthetic chemicals. With these safe and natural treatment programs, kids and pets can safely return to the treated areas in just 30 minutes. They serve the following areas: Augusta, GA; Evans, GA; Martinez, GA; Grovetown, GA; North Augusta, SC; Edgefield, SC; Aiken, SC; and surrounding areas.

Those who are interested in learning more about the mosquito and outdoor pest control services offered by Stokes Mosquito and Outdoor Pest Service can check out their website or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, from Monday to Friday; and from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturdays.

