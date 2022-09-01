Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,482 in the last 365 days.

Francois-Xavier Morency Supports Kids Eat Smart Foundation

Francois-Xavier Morency continues to show his support of the Kids Eat Smart Foundation through financial donations.

NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Francois-Xavier Morency demonstrates philanthropic efforts by making a charitable donation to the Kids Eat Smart Foundation, Newfoundland & Labrador, a non-profit organization that offers nutrition to students while they continue with their educational journey. Through the support of volunteers and donations, the foundation is able to provide over 30,000 meals a day and more than 5 million meals a year to schools and community centers in the province.

“Every child should have the ability to learn within a classroom without the distraction of an empty stomach. The Kids Eat Smart foundation seeks to ensure that every dollar feeds one child for breakfast, and I hope my contribution allows them to continue their amazing work.”

The Kids Eat Smart Foundation, founded in 1993, has continued to support children’s education, health and well-being by giving them access to food at no cost. “These meals enable kids to learn better in school and it gives them the chance to succeed. I am proud to support the foundation and the efforts of its volunteers with this donation,” says Mr. Morency.

Francois-Xavier Morency is a private investor, sommelier, and former business development manager for large global shipping companies. He has worked for global shipping giants and other international companies in a business development and management capacity. He is a private investor and also focuses on equity investments, lending his expertise to businesses in the early stages of growth or initial startup. Mr. Morency graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke.

###


For more information, you can visit his Linkedin profile.

To make a donation to the Kids Eat Smart Foundation, visit their website at www.kidseatsmart.ca

Media Relations
Francois-Xavier Morency
email us here

You just read:

Francois-Xavier Morency Supports Kids Eat Smart Foundation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.