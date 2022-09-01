Francois-Xavier Morency Supports Kids Eat Smart Foundation
Francois-Xavier Morency continues to show his support of the Kids Eat Smart Foundation through financial donations.NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Francois-Xavier Morency demonstrates philanthropic efforts by making a charitable donation to the Kids Eat Smart Foundation, Newfoundland & Labrador, a non-profit organization that offers nutrition to students while they continue with their educational journey. Through the support of volunteers and donations, the foundation is able to provide over 30,000 meals a day and more than 5 million meals a year to schools and community centers in the province.
“Every child should have the ability to learn within a classroom without the distraction of an empty stomach. The Kids Eat Smart foundation seeks to ensure that every dollar feeds one child for breakfast, and I hope my contribution allows them to continue their amazing work.”
The Kids Eat Smart Foundation, founded in 1993, has continued to support children’s education, health and well-being by giving them access to food at no cost. “These meals enable kids to learn better in school and it gives them the chance to succeed. I am proud to support the foundation and the efforts of its volunteers with this donation,” says Mr. Morency.
Francois-Xavier Morency is a private investor, sommelier, and former business development manager for large global shipping companies. He has worked for global shipping giants and other international companies in a business development and management capacity. He is a private investor and also focuses on equity investments, lending his expertise to businesses in the early stages of growth or initial startup. Mr. Morency graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke.
To make a donation to the Kids Eat Smart Foundation, visit their website at www.kidseatsmart.ca
