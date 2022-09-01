Entrepreneurs in Action & Morgan Stanley Investment Management Partner to Offer Mentoring Programme to Black Students

The online mentoring programme supports black students in achieving their career goals within the investment management industry.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneurs in Action (EiA), a Global Gen Z Insights Agency, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) to develop a national online mentoring programme for undergraduate and postgraduate black students to support them in achieving their career goals within the investment management industry.As a trusted partner for global brands, Entrepreneurs in Action is renowned for its ability to deliver national and international projects that generate fresh insights from young people. Helping leaders listen to diverse voices, discover new solutions and influence strategy, the agency makes use of innovative approaches that enable Gen Z to contribute their insights and ideas, and help design solutions to the challenges facing businesses and industries.“While it is pleasing to see how far we’ve come, there is still a lot of progress to be made to ensure industries including investment banking become truly diverse and inclusive. It is inspiring to see young black people from Generation Z being offered and taking up these life changing opportunities,” says Derek Browne, CEO and founder of Entrepreneurs in Action and a former international athlete and private banker.The new initiative, specifically designed to support undergraduate and postgraduate black students get started in the highly competitive investment management industry, started in July and consists of a five-day online programme with 24 students participating from across the UK as well as internationally. Graduates have already attended an online “Classroom to Boardroom” programme, where participants presented their insights as to how the asset management industry could better attract black talent. Following the programme, participants are now being mentored by senior Morgan Stanley executives as they apply for roles at the firm.Ruairi O’Healai, COO for MSIM EMEA, Morgan Stanley comments, “We are committed to continuing to build a platform where underrepresented communities are given the tools to advance their knowledge and understanding of financial services with the goal of developing meaningful, exciting and long-term careers.“The value of having a mentor, someone within the industry with whom you can discuss career objectives, and in turn receive feedback, guidance and support, cannot be overstated, and I am proud MSIM is partnering with EIA and excited to see the candidates develop.”On a mission to help participants build their knowledge, skills and confidence to better prepare them for a career in investment management, the programme also helps candidates build a network with like-minded fellow students from different universities. Additionally, it provides opportunities for candidates to secure a six-to-twelve-month mentorship with a professional from Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management division.For more information about the opportunities available through Entrepreneurs in Action, visit the website at www.theeia.com About Entrepreneurs in ActionFounded in 2003, Entrepreneurs in Action is a Global Gen Z Insights Agency, a trusted partner for global brands, delivering national and international projects that generate fresh insights from young people. Founder Derek Browne is an award-winning entrepreneur and has extensive experience of working closely with senior executives and fellow entrepreneurs to help them achieve their goals. As CEO of Entrepreneurs in Action, he connects CEOs and business leaders with Gen Z talent, unlocking insights that challenge and transform their assumptions and help them form a closer partnership to drive their business forward.EiA runs programmes across the world. Both Derek and the organization have received numerous awards and accolades.