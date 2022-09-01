Government of Canada invests in retrofit project in Winkler, Manitoba

WINKLER, MB, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced more than $7.9 million in federal funding for the renovation of the Centennial Arena in Winkler, Manitoba.

"Our Government is supporting infrastructure projects that make our communities stronger and more resilient. With this funding, residents of Winkler will have access to a modern and accessible sports and recreation facility they can enjoy well into the future," said Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"The timing of this project is ideal, with the recent completion of the Meridian Exhibition Centre. It allows the City of Winkler to further develop the long term "Community Places" using existing investments that started over 56 years ago and bringing those facilities to today's standards. The Centennial Arena currently hosts the MJHL Winkler Flyers in addition to other local teams, and will provide a much needed improvement to their base. This project puts the finishing touches on a multi-sport, multi-use facility which will serve us well for generations to come. This truly is a community driven project," said Martin Harder, Mayor of the City of Winkler.

Funding announced for today will help renovate the Winkler Centennial Arena to provide visitors with a fully accessible and functional regional sports and recreation facility. The arena will undergo numerous sustainable upgrades including the connection to the consolidated twin pad system, inclusive washrooms and lobby areas, modern inclusive change facilities, new concessions and food services, multi-use spaces, sledge hockey dasher boards and benches.

The Government of Canada is investing $7,962,240 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada—Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada—Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available. Applicants with small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 are accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis.

to are accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

