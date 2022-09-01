Helbiz Media Partners with OneFootball to Extend Serie BKT in the United States

Serie BKT fans will be able to watch individual matches from Helbiz Live on a pay-per-view basis on the OneFootball platform in the United States

Helbiz Media announced that Helbiz Live will begin distributing all Serie BKT Championship matches through the OneFootball platform on a pay-per-view basis in the United States starting today. This partnership extends the reach of both Serie BKT and Helbiz Live and allows committed and new fans to easily access matches how they want.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005712/en/

"Italian football has international appeal and there are few markets that show growth potential in the sport like the United States," said Helbiz Live CEO Matteo Mammi. "This will help grow the reach of Helbiz Live, expand the base of Serie BKT fans and help build a strong foundation of fans looking to tune in more than just single games. We're thrilled to continue our partnership with OneFootball to achieve this."

The option to purchase individual games will be available this upcoming match week, starting from tomorrow. Matches will cost $1.99 each and can be viewed via the OneFootball app on smartphone and tablet, and via the OneFootball website. It builds upon the partnership between both companies in Italy and adds to OneFootball's current video streaming offering of live matches and highlights in the United States that already includes the first divisions from Austria, South Korea, Denmark, Switzerland, India, Norway, and many more.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About OneFootball

No one gets fans closer to the beautiful game than OneFootball. Reaching over 100 million monthly active users worldwide, OneFootball is the most popular football media platform for the new generation of football fanatics. Understanding that the world's football obsession goes beyond the 90 minutes of a match, OneFootball users get access to the most comprehensive football coverage on and off the pitch: from breaking news, highlight clips and live streaming to statistics and live scores of hundreds of leagues and competitions worldwide – fans get all the content they crave. OneFootball is the only company to offer single live football matches in-app on a free and pay-per-view basis, while native integration from OneFootball's network of over 150 clubs, leagues, federations, players, as well as hundreds of independent content creators, and broadcasters adds close to 200k pieces of editorial and video content per month.

Founded in 2008, the company has a global reach – with headquarters in Berlin and regional hubs in London, Singapore and Lisbon – and is deeply embedded in the football ecosystem, with shareholders including top-tier clubs Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Olympique de Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the German FA. OneFootball is available in 12 languages and is the best-rated sports app in the world, based on millions of App Store and Google Play reviews.

In 2022, OneFootball announced a new joint venture – OneFootball Labs – formed with Web3 champion Animoca Brands alongside one of the pioneers in the blockchain space, Liberty City Ventures. OneFootball Labs will enable clubs, leagues, federations and players to release premium digital assets and fan-centric experiences on the sports-industry leading Flow blockchain so fans can get their favorite moments through the easy-to-use and secure wallet, Dapper. OneFootball aims to be at the forefront of the Web3 era, helping clubs, leagues, federations and players build more direct relationships with fans and creating new digital experiences. All digital collectibles will be available on OneFootball's own NFT marketplace, Aera by OneFootball.

For more information, please visit:

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005712/en/