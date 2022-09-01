Submit Release
nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

nVent Electric plc NVT ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its participation in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Sara Zawoyski, chief financial officer, will present at 7:00 a.m. PDT.

A webcast will be available on nVent's Investor Relations website at https://investors.nvent.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

