Domenico Miceli Shows Generous Support to Montreal Heart Institute
Domenico Miceli makes a generous donation to the Montreal Heart Institute, one of the leading cardiology hospitals in Canada.MONTREAL, CANADA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Domenico Miceli is honored to contribute to the Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) through a generous donation. The institute is one of the leading specialized cardiology hospitals in Canada and one of the largest cardiology institutes in the world, with their mission and values focusing on providing specialized high quality care to patients.
Internationally recognized for its research center, MHI is the first to dedicate its entire center to researching and treating cardiovascular disease. With world-class facilities and 8 different clinical departments, from anesthesiology and heart surgery to nuclear medicine and radiology, the Montreal Heart Institute is one of the top providers of cardiovascular treatment across North America and around the world.
“I am obliged to support the continued efforts of the Montreal Heart Institute in tackling the issue of cardiovascular disease and reducing the number of victims affected by it,” says Domenico Miceli, specialist in oncological surgery and sales director of Forterra. “Our heart is so important to our bodies and it’s crucial that we share this love to others and ensure their heart beats strong.”
Domenico Miceli is a member of the Medical Association of the Province of Agrigento and graduated from the University of Palermo with a degree in Medicine and Surgery in 1989.
He had been working in private health institutions that are accredited by the health system since 2012.
Currently, he works for Rinker Materials as a sales director, and is active across Canada and the United States. It was recently rebranded from Forterra and specializes in the manufacture of concrete pipe and other related products. Miceli has been with the company for over four decades.
