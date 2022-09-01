Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,275 in the last 365 days.

Understanding Human Consciousness

Shiva C.A.D. Shankaran provides the perfect reading material for readers with endless curiosity.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human consciousness has become a fascinating topic in the world of science. Countless possibilities that are yet to be discovered as technology advances for the benefit of human beings. The full understanding of consciousness is a necessary step to the possibility of a greater world.

"A Science of Consciousness: Pneumology for a New Millennium" delves into the complexity of the true nature of transmission, oneness, and divine consciousness that embarks readers to the wondrous realization of human consciousness. The author aims to give the readers the full comprehension of the study to perceive the tremendous benefits of human consciousness. The amount of depth and clarity the author provides has proven the book to be an essential contribution to researchers and enthusiasts alike. Shankaran offers the optimistic future when society improves its consciousness to transform to a true civilization solely based on love and honesty. An ideal world filled with individuals of intellect and compassion.

Shiva C.A.D. Shankaran graduated in 1984 from Fordham University in New York with a master’s degree in religious and pastoral counseling. Shankaran has been a maestro of the art of yoga and meditation for over 45 years. The profound author currently resides in the state of Vermont, U.S.A.

Read more about "A Science of Consciousness: Pneumology for a New Millennium" by purchasing her book on Amazon.



About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Understanding Human Consciousness

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.