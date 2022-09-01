Understanding Human Consciousness
Shiva C.A.D. Shankaran provides the perfect reading material for readers with endless curiosity.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human consciousness has become a fascinating topic in the world of science. Countless possibilities that are yet to be discovered as technology advances for the benefit of human beings. The full understanding of consciousness is a necessary step to the possibility of a greater world.
"A Science of Consciousness: Pneumology for a New Millennium" delves into the complexity of the true nature of transmission, oneness, and divine consciousness that embarks readers to the wondrous realization of human consciousness. The author aims to give the readers the full comprehension of the study to perceive the tremendous benefits of human consciousness. The amount of depth and clarity the author provides has proven the book to be an essential contribution to researchers and enthusiasts alike. Shankaran offers the optimistic future when society improves its consciousness to transform to a true civilization solely based on love and honesty. An ideal world filled with individuals of intellect and compassion.
Shiva C.A.D. Shankaran graduated in 1984 from Fordham University in New York with a master’s degree in religious and pastoral counseling. Shankaran has been a maestro of the art of yoga and meditation for over 45 years. The profound author currently resides in the state of Vermont, U.S.A.
Read more about "A Science of Consciousness: Pneumology for a New Millennium" by purchasing her book on Amazon.
