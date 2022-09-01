Hormone Refractory Breast Cancer Market: What Are The Current Trends and Predicted Trends?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the hormone refractory breast cancer market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast cancer is one of the most common type of malignant cancers, which is prevalent in women above 40 years. As per World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, breast cancer accounted for around 521,000 deaths globally in 2012. Generally, hormone therapies are used for treating breast cancer, which subsequently leads to resistance after continuous use of hormone therapy. This resistance towards hormone therapy is termed as hormone refractory breast cancer. Hence, there is an increasing need for the effective treatment in hormone refractory breast cancer market.

The market holds immense future potential, as there is no standard therapy, approved for hormone refractory breast cancer. However, there are rising hopes to get approved therapies in near future as drugs such as trastuzumab and everolimus, alone or in combination, are under development for the effective treatment of hormone refractory breast cancers.

Major key players covered in this report -

AstraZeneca plc,

Bluefish Pharmaceuticals AB,

AmpliMed Corporation,

Bioenvision Limited,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Neopharm Ltd.,

NeoCorp GmbH,

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

