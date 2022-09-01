Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market Forecasted to Cross Valuation of USD 446 Mn by 2027

Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market Research

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as AngioDynamics, Inc., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Medical Components, Inc. Medtronic Plc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Medical Corporation, and Teleflex Incorporated.

The global chronic hemodialysis catheter market size was valued at $354 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $446 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027. Hemodialysis is a process of blood purification in patients suffering from kidney disease by means of external hemodialyzer or artificial kidney. A hemodialyzer is connected to patient with the help of catheter and external tubing to facilitate efficient removal of wastes such as urea and extra fluid from blood. Hemodialysis catheter is implanted into patient’s vein to provide vascular access during dialysis process for efficient transfer of blood from patient to dialysis machine. A catheter consists of tubes, hub, extension, clamps, and cuffs.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market have also been included in the study.

Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market Key Players: AngioDynamics, Inc., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Medical Components, Inc. Medtronic Plc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Medical Corporation, and Teleflex Incorporated

Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market by Type of Tip: Step-Tip, Split-Tip, and Symmetric Tip

Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market by Material: Silicone and Polyurethane

Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market by End User: In-Center Dialysis, and Home Dialysis

