Protein Expression Market Is Projected To Reach USD 4 Bn by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 10.2%

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Protein Expression Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Agilent Technologies, Inc, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Bio Rad Laboratories, GenScript Biotech Corporation, LifeSensors Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Takara Holdings Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global protein expression market is expected to reach $4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2026, in terms of value. Protein expression is defined as a biotechnological procedure, which includes generation of precise proteins. These proteins are formed through manipulation of gene expression in organisms of interest. The procedure leads to expression of large amounts of recombinant gene in organisms. Furthermore, this has led to many possibilities of expression and isolation of heterologous proteins for research, clinical, and industrial purposes. This, in turn, has led to advancements in genetic engineering and recombinant technologies. Significant advancements in the field of biotechnology have enabled expression and isolation of recombinant proteins on large scale. Some of products which are used to perform protein expression present in the market include reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and others. These products are used in designing therapeutics and conducting research related to medicines.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Protein Expression Market Key Players: Agilent Technologies, Inc, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Bio Rad Laboratories, GenScript Biotech Corporation, LifeSensors Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Takara Holdings Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Protein Expression Market by Test Type: Reagents, Expression vectors, Competent cells, Instruments and Services

Protein Expression Market by End User: Therapeutic, Industrial, Research

