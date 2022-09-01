Music Media and Entertainment Company Burkhart Enterprises Signs Legendary Rapper, Rappin’ 4-Tay

The new music label has already acquired a number of well-known artists, the latest of whom is the Bay area legend Rappin’ 4-Tay.

LA VERNE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burkhart Enterprises is pleased to announce that Rappin’ 4-Tay is now one of its most recently signed artists. The company’s founder and CEO Andy Burkhart, having been friends with the rapper for many years, says he is delighted to make the announcement.“We’re excited and proud to have Rappin’ 4-Tay on board,” says Burkhart. “He will be recording some amazing new music that his fans are going to love! New show dates will be available soon.”Anthony Forte, aka Rappin’ 4-Tay, made his musical debut right after high school on the “Too Short” album with “Life Is … Too Short.” His career temporarily put on hold due to a ten-month prison sentence for drug charges, the rapper later released his debut album, “Rappin' 4-Tay Is Back,” in 1991. Subsequent hits include "Playaz Club," which hit number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "I'll Be Around," which hit number 39 on the US Hot 100, number 59 in Australia, and number one in New Zealand.His career continued with the release of other songs and albums, and collaborations with other well-known artists. In 2013, he headlined the main stage of Seattle Hempfest with artists Ditch, Tony Tag, Brian Meyers and others, and in 2014, he appeared with E Bone415 in a music video about Alcatraz Island. But after another run-in with the law, Rappin’ 4-Tay realized his management team wasn’t helping him achieve his potential. At this point, his old friend Andy Burkhart became his manager.“We had our work cut out in getting Rappin’ 4-Tay’s career back on track,” Burkhart recalls. There was a lot of misinformation out there. We created more of a social media presence for him, contacted promoters, and put out podcasts to explain what was going on. Afterwards, my wife Brittany and I decided we’d done such a good job that we should create our own music label. So that’s how Burhart Enterprises was born!”For more information about Burhart Enterprises LLC, visit https://www.Instagram.com/Andyb602 About the CompanyMusic Media and Entertainment Company Burkhart Enterprises was created in February of 2022 by CEO Andy Burkhart, artist, army veteran, and manager to Rappin 4Tay. Brittany Burkhart, Vice President of Burkhart Enterprises, is a Doctor of Chiropractic at her own practice, Parlopino Chiropractic. Priding itself on its family-oriented atmosphere, the company makes a point of listening to the opinions, thoughts and suggestions of everyone on the team to create a fun, exciting and meaningful working environment.