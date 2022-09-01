An invitation to provide input on new Mental Health Act

CANADA, September 1 - The Province is inviting Island residents to share their opinion on the new draft Mental Health Act.

The new act provides for the treatment, care and supervision of persons with a mental disorder while respecting their charter rights. It would replace the current Mental Health Act passed by the Legislative Assembly in 1994.

“We are seeking Islanders’ input on the new act and its impact on mental health care in Prince Edward Island." - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

Islanders are asked to provide their written comments on the proposed new Mental Health Act no later than September 30, 2022, so that government has an opportunity to consider all feedback prior to finalizing the Bill for consideration by the Legislative Assembly of Prince Edward Island.

Input and suggestions can be submitted to nmhewitt@gov.pe.ca

Media contact:

Ron Ryder

Health and Wellness

rrryder@gov.pe.ca

902-314-6367