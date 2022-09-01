Submit Release
La Mesa Based GreenRidge Landscaping Acquired By Verde Property Services

Verde Property Services and its parent family office Verde Holdings continue to grow local landscape footprint through continued acquisitions.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verde Property Services, DBA Juniper Landscape, has acquired substantively all assets of La Mesa based GreenRidge Landscaping.

Juniper Landscape Company, a San Diego-based provider of commercial and residential landscaping maintenance, and design-build services, has served the greater San Diego market for more than 40 years. The acquisition of GreenRidge will allow for the continued expansion of Juniper's landscape maintenance portfolio which now represents the majority of its business.

“Serving similar markets and customers, the acquisition of GreenRidge presents an obvious opportunity as we continue to invest in our own backyards.” said Gabriel Galvez, one of Verde’s Principal investors.

Galvez said the company’s acquisition, along with significant organic growth experienced in the last year will result in a nearly 400% growth in maintenance revenues.

Gabe Galvez
Verde Companies
Gabriel Galvez
Verde Holdings
6192005782
ggalvez@verdecompanies.com

