At 8.5% CAGR, Global Soundbar Market Size & Growth to Surpass US$ 9.8 billion By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

The Soundbar Market was at US$ 5.1 billion in 2021 and is growing to approximately US$ 9.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 8.5% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Soundbar Market was estimated at USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 9.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights