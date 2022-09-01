The Podcast Connector Announces New Preferred Partnership with Suzie Bartle-Blakemore

Partner Suzie Bartle-Blakemore will offer her marketing services to The Podcast Connector clients

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suzie Bartle-Blakemore, founder and CEO of Well Spirited PR, has announced that she’s now an exclusive partner with The Podcast Connector. Through this partnership, she will provide The Podcast Connector’s clients with her world-class PR Expertise.

Well Spirited PR specializes in getting media exposure for female-led brands through a variety of strategies that span social media, advertising campaigns, and copywriting. Bartle-Blakemore helps women take their brands to the next level, whether her clients are startups or internationally established companies.



“Well Spirited is an international PR agency for brands creating impact in the world,” said Bartle-Blakemore, underscoring a mission that perfectly aligns with The Podcast Connector.

Entrepreneurs tend to spin their wheels trying to find ways to market their business and get more visibility, but this is a time and money-consuming task. While podcast outreach and pitching can be done independently, The Podcast Connector takes all of the hassles out by connecting their clients to the right podcasts in their preferred partner listing.

The Podcast Connector looks forward to collaborating with Suzie Bartle-Blakemore and the clients who join forces with her to launch their idea out into the world. More information can be found on our website.

ABOUT THE PODCAST CONNECTOR

The Podcast Connector connects vision-led guests and aligned podcasts to help their voices be heard and make maximum impact.