Vietnam National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my best wishes and congratulations to the people of Vietnam on your National Day on September 2.

The United States and Vietnam have achieved so much together to advance our shared priorities on regional security, prosperity, combatting climate change, addressing global health challenges, and strengthening people-to-people ties. Our friendship is grounded in our support for a strong, prosperous, and independent Vietnam and our enduring commitment to addressing war legacies and humanitarian issues.

I look forward to continuing to work together with the Government and people of Vietnam to bring prosperity, peace, and stability to both of our nations and the Indo-Pacific region.