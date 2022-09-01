Submit Release
A Love Worth Fighting For

Author Jean Murray Munden explores the possibility of discovering real love once more in her book Come Fill Up My Cup

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love must be the most challenging and lovely emotion a human can experience in this world. Finding the one true love is the most amazing moment but once gone, it seems heartbreaking. However, it's never too late to find love again. Much like the titular character of Munden’s story, Robin Lindsay, a 45-year-old Canadian widow, who lost her pilot husband in a flight without a trace and found love again with a Scottish widower named James Maclachlan.

Robin and James are happily in love and feel the universe is on their side until unexpectedly, a haunting past relating to James’ poor and toxic relationship with his ex-wife who mysteriously dies, threatens the new couple and puts their love to the ultimate test.

“Each chapter of this book is structured in a way that focuses on either the events or perspective of one of the many characters or the interaction between two characters, whether it’s the young relationship between Robin and James or events in the past that transpired between Eleanor and Claire or James’s parents.” says Rae C. Bernard in Pacific Book Review.

Lorna Klohn, better known by her pen name Jean Murray Munden, was raised in a small town and has been engaging in storytelling ever since she was a young child. She was married for nearly 49 years and currently travels extensively. She now lives alone and writes at her leisure.

Find out what happens to Robin and James by purchasing her book on Kindle or Paperback on Amazon and Barnes and Nobles.




About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights

