Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,150 in the last 365 days.

Vietnam National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my best wishes and congratulations to the people of Vietnam on your National Day on September 2.

The United States and Vietnam have achieved so much together to advance our shared priorities on regional security, prosperity, combatting climate change, addressing global health challenges, and strengthening people-to-people ties. Our friendship is grounded in our support for a strong, prosperous, and independent Vietnam and our enduring commitment to addressing war legacies and humanitarian issues.

I look forward to continuing to work together with the Government and people of Vietnam to bring prosperity, peace, and stability to both of our nations and the Indo-Pacific region.

You just read:

Vietnam National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.