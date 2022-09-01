Carl Brush Writes A Book Embarking On The Journey Of Truth
Author Carl R. Brush pens a book about a beautiful woman named BonitaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The narrative of "Bonita" centers on a bold and powerful woman who is on a journey of discovery. From family secrets to her own identity. As she discovers surprising facts about her past, an unexpected romance comes her way. The difﬁculties she overcomes along the way will mold her into the resilient lady she is destined to become.
“Although crowded at times with the many characters in the story, the author successfully delivers the beautifully narrated tale of a girl at the brink of womanhood and the struggles she faces once she crosses that threshold. "Bonita" is a story of courage, power, and love that I highly recommend,” says Sandra in her review on www.goodreads.com
A book ﬁlled with solving mysteries that will keep readers turning the pages in anticipation. A courageous narrative that demonstrates what a remarkable woman Bonita is, inspiring women readers all around the globe.
Carl R. Brush now resides in Northern California with his wife and is surrounded by all the affection he can get from the neighborhood kids and grandkids. Brush to his readers: “I’ve been writing since I could write, which is quite a long time now. I've had a great time creating all these tales and characters.”.
Read more about the book "Bonita" by purchasing his book o n Paperback on Amazon or visit the author’s website at https://www.carlrbrush.com.
