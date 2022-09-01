SameSky Health to participate in AWS Healthcare Accelerator for Health Equity

SameSky Health will use AWS Cloud solutions to help health plans advance health equity and address health disparities among traditionally underserved member populations.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (PRWEB) September 01, 2022

SameSky Health announced its selection to participate in the AWS Healthcare Accelerator for Health Equity. The Accelerator is a technical, business, and mentorship program for early-stage companies who seek to use AWS to increase access to health services, reduce health disparities by addressing the social determinants of health (SDOH), and/or use data in the promotion of equitable and inclusive systems of care.

Participation in the program will further the efforts of SameSky Health to support health plans as they seek to advance health equity, and address health disparities among traditionally underserved member populations. SameSky Health was one of just ten companies chosen to participate in the program, which includes a four-week AWS Healthcare Accelerator curriculum, as well as AWS training and support, among other benefits.

Earlier this year, SameSky Health launched CultureGuide™, a health equity-focused consumer engagement solution. CultureGuide helps plans guide members on their annual wellness journeys. By participating in the AWS Healthcare Accelerator, SameSky Health hopes to expand the capabilities within CultureGuide more quickly to help plans close gaps in care and reduce health disparities.

"SameSky Health works diligently every day to help our health plan partners to drive health equity," said Abner Mason, Founder and CEO of SameSky Health. "We're honored to be a part of the AWS Healthcare Accelerator as we advance our mission to create cultural connections for a healthier, more equitable world."

"AWS looks forward to collaborating with this impressive group of startups who are helping reduce health disparities with thoughtful and inspiring solutions," said Jeff Kratz, general manager of Worldwide Public Sector Partners at AWS. "We believe that by working together, we can help them harness the power of the cloud to make access to healthcare more equitable."

For more information on the AWS Healthcare Accelerator, visit kidsx.health/aws-accelerator. For more information about SameSky Health, visit sameskyhealth.com.

About SameSky Health

SameSky Health is a cultural experience company that removes barriers to care and forms meaningful relationships to bring people to health. We guide health plan members on their annual wellness journeys by building trusted relationships that encourage dignity, autonomy and companionship as they navigate disparate life experiences within a complex healthcare system.

Launched in 2017, SameSky Health engages 2.3 million+ members across 15 states, in 25+ different languages. The company's cultural expertise and technology-based solutions enable health plans to grow member engagement, improve quality measures, and increase overall health outcomes. We are on a mission to create cultural connections for a healthier, more equitable world. SameSky Health is based in North Hollywood, CA. To learn more, visit sameskyhealth.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18862277.htm