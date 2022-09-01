PHILIPPINES, September 1 - Press Release

September 1, 2022 Robin: Majority, Minority Nagkakasundo na sa Marawi Compensation Resolution Nagkakaisa ang mayorya at minorya sa Senado sa pagsuporta sa resolusyon ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla para tiyaking bilisan ang proseso para makuha ng mga biktima ng Marawi Siege noong 2017. Ani Padilla, nakuha niya ang suporta ni Sen. Risa Hontiveros para sa Senate Resolution 8 kung saan hinimok niya ang Office of the Executive Secretary na suriin ang maging miyembro ng Marawi Compensation Board para sa konsiderasyon ng Pangulo. "Humingi tayo ng tulong kay Sen. Hontiveros. At siya, in-endorse niya. Bakit si Ma'am Risa? Kasi siya ang nasa minority. Wala pong pinakamaganda kundi majority at minority ay nagkakasundo," ibinunyag ni Padilla sa panayam sa NET-25 na inere nitong Miyerkules ng gabi. Dagdag ni Padilla, kinakausap din niya ang mga kapwa niyang senador, mayorya man o minorya, o kahit independent, na suportahan ang mga panukalang batas na ihinain niya. Noong Agosto 15, nakuha na rin ng resolusyon ni Padilla ang suporta ng mayorya nang tiniyak ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri na prayoridad na ito ng Senado. Sa paghain ni Padilla ng Senate Resolution 8, ipinunto niya na maraming inosente ang nasawi at nawalan ng tahanan at gamit matapos umatake ang mga terorista sa Marawi noong 2017. Noong Abril, ipinasa ang RA 11696 o ang Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022 kung saan may ibubuong MCB na magpapatupad ng pagbigay ng compensation sa mga biktima. "Since the passage of RA 11696 on 13 April 2022, victims of the Marawi Siege have been clamoring for the organization of the MCB ... so it can forthwith perform its functions, organize, and promulgate the implementing rules and regulations," aniya. Robin: Senate Majority, Minority 'United' Behind Resolution for Marawi Siege Victims' Compensation The resolution of Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla to fast-track the compensation process for victims of the 2017 Marawi Siege now has the support of both the majority and minority blocs of the Senate. Padilla said his Senate Resolution 8 - which urges the Office of the Executive Secretary to conduct the vetting process for nominees who will compose the Marawi Compensation Board - gained the support of Sen. Risa Hontiveros. "Humingi tayo ng tulong kay Sen. Hontiveros. At siya, in-endorse niya. Bakit si Ma'am Risa? Kasi siya ang nasa minority. Wala pong pinakamaganda kundi majority at minority ay nagkakasundo (We asked Sen. Hontiveros for support for the resolution, and she endorsed it. Why Ma'am Risa? Because she's in the minority. There is nothing more beautiful than seeing the majority and minority being united)," Padilla said in an interview aired Wednesday evening on NET-25. He added he continues to talk to all fellow senators, whether they are in the minority or majority - or even independent - to support the bills and resolutions he has filed. Last Aug. 15, Padilla's resolution got the support of the majority bloc when Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri assured he will prioritize the matter. In filing Senate Resolution 8, Padilla pointed out that many affected by the siege in 2017 have yet to get their compensation, but there has been no appropriation. Last April, RA 11696 or the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022 became law, and provided for the creation of the MCB to process compensation for the victims. "Since the passage of RA 11696 on 13 April 2022, victims of the Marawi Siege have been clamoring for the organization of the MCB ... so it can forthwith perform its functions, organize, and promulgate the implementing rules and regulations," Padilla said.