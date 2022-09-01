Software Composition Analysis Market Latest Trends & Future Growth Study 2022-2025 | WhiteSource Software, Flexera, NexB

Software Composition Analysis Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Software Composition Analysis Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook. This research offers strategic recommendations based on industry experts’ consultations on market development, consumer demand, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, gross margins, and regional growth. It focuses on regional developments as well as market growth, pricing, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, and gross margins. The competitive landscape analysis of the top leading competitors is included in this study, together with information on their company profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities during the upcoming years.

The global Software Composition Analysis Market generated revenue of US$ 194.7 million in 2017. The global Software Composition Analysis Market is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 582.9 million with a CAGR of 15.7% by 2025.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗼𝗯𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝘁-https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2078

The software composition analysis is a group of techniques used to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of software products, such as those that are designed for use in finance or computer science. These include methods like technical analysis, software modeling, or software verification. Software composition analysis is also sometimes referred to as software engineering, owing to the significant involvement of software professionals in the process. A strong software composition process can help ensure that a product is developed, tested, and maintained using the most appropriate software in the most relevant situations.

Software Composition Analysis Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Software Composition Analysis Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: WhiteSource Software, Sonatype, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., WhiteHat Security, Veracode (CA Technologies), Flexera, NexB, Inc., SourceClear, and Rogue Wave Software..

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Software Composition Analysis Market, By Component:

◦ Solution

‣ Policy management

‣ Risk Management, Alerting, and Reporting

‣ Vulnerability Detection

‣ License Management

‣ Others

◦ Services

‣ Professional Services

⁃ Consulting Services

⁃ Support & Maintenance

⁃ Others

‣ Managed Services

Global Software Composition Analysis Market, By Deployment Model

◦ Cloud Based

◦ On-Premise

Global Software Composition Analysis Market, By Organization Size

◦ Small and Mid-sized Companies

◦ Large Enterprises

Global Software Composition Analysis Market, By Verticals

◦ Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

◦ Government & Defense

◦ IT & Telecom

◦ Healthcare

◦ Retail & E-Commerce

◦ Automotive

◦ Manufacturing

◦ Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2078

Growing risk to open-source codes and reliance on commercial and IoT-based software services on open-source codes is a prime factor driving the growth of the software composition analysis. Moreover, expansion of e-commerce has resulted in the rise in the adoption of various services such as Real-time Gross Settlement Systems (RTGS), Electronic Clearing Service (ECS), National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), and mobile transactions is again fostering the growth of the software composition analysis market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, Indian e-commerce is projected to increase from 4% of the total food and grocery, apparel, and consumer electronics retail trade in 2020 to 8% by 2025. As of August 2020, the number of internet connections in India significantly increased to ~760 million, driven by the ‘Digital India’ programme.

North America is projected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the strong presence of the IT &software industry in the region. According to CompTIA, there is more than 525,000 software and IT services companies in the United States around 40,500 tech startups were established in 2018 alone). Also, the rapid adoption of such advanced technology in the region is again fostering the growth of the software composition analysis market.

Key Developments:

• In May 2018, WhiteSource, the provider of open source security and license compliance management announced the launch of its next-generation Software Composition Analysis solutions - Effective Usage Analysis

• In June 2020, Checkmarx announced the launch of Checkmarx SCA (CxSCA), the company’s new, SaaS-based software composition analysis solution

• In August 2019, - Veracode, a provider of application security testing (AST) announced its new Veracode Software Composition Analysis (SCA), to offers both vulnerable methods detection technology as well as machine learning models to identify vulnerabilities that have been fixed by open source projects but not disclosed to the National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

- The deployment of recent data acquired by our own researchers. These provide you historical and future data that is analysed to show you why the market for Software Composition Analysis is changing; this enables you to foresee changes in the industry and keep a step ahead of your competitors.

- The concise analysis, understandable graph, and table format will help you quickly find the information you want.

- Indicates the region and market sector that is most likely to grow quickly and take over the market.

- A regional study demonstrating how the product or service is used in each location and the factors affecting the market there.

- Complete company profiles for the major market players, including company overviews, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players, as well as new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions of companies profiled in the past five years.

- The market forecast for the sector, taking into account recent developments including growth prospects and drivers as well as difficulties and constraints in both emerging and developed economies.

- Porter's five forces analysis is applied to give a thorough understanding of the market from many perspectives.

- Provides market development possibilities in the upcoming years as well as industry comprehension through Value Chain - Market Dynamics scenario.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2078

𝗙𝗔𝗤’𝗦:

➣ What will the size and growth rate of the Software Composition Analysis Market be in 2025?

➣ What are the main drivers of the Software Composition Analysis Market's growth?

➣ What are the major market trends that have an impact on the Software Composition Analysis Market's valuation?

➣ What are the obstacles to market expansion?

➣ Who are the major players in the Software Composition Analysis Industry?

➣ Which companies are the most important contributors to Software Composition Analysis Market valuation?

➣ What would be each region's market share during the forecast period?

➣ What is the Software Composition Analysis Market's expected growth rate and valuation during the forecast period?

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

▪ Research Objectives

▪ Assumptions

▪ Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

▪ Report Description

- Market Definition and Scope

▪ Executive Summary

- Market Snippet, By Type

- Market Snippet, By Application

- Market Snippet, By Region

▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

▪ Market Dynamics

- Drivers

- Restraints

- Market Opportunities

Continue...

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:-

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

