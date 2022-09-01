Activated Carbon Market (Size, Volume, Share & Trends) — Report Comparison by Rating, ToC, Page Count, and Price only at Douglas Insights

Majored players covered into the reports are ADA-ES, Jacobi Carbons, Siemens, Kureha Company, Calgon Carbon Company, Carbo Technology, Carbon Resources, CLARINEX

The worldwide activated carbon market is projected to grow in the upcoming years. Constant public awareness campaigns highlight the dangers of drinking contaminated water are driving the problem. The rising industrial and environmental requirements, rising rates of vehicle ownership, and rising quality of drinking water all contribute to the expansion of the activated carbon industry.

Market Report Scope-

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016 – 2029 Market Value in 2021 USD XX Million CAGR ~9 % Forecast units USD Bn Base Year 2021 Past data 2016 – 2021 Forecast period 2022 – 2029 Regions covered Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Israel, GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, etc. Companies covered ADA-ES, Jacobi Carbons, Siemens, Kureha Company, Calgon Carbon Company, Carbo Technology, Carbon Resources, CLARINEX



The market for activated carbon rises as more countries, such as China and India, build and operate water purification facilities. The government's increasing support for subsidization and industrialisation has been a major factor in the expansion of the activated carbon business. The expansion of the market is being fueled by rising mercury control technology demand in industrial air purification settings. Expanding the activated carbon market into new geographies and creating innovative new products are both ways to speed up the industry's growth.

Because of the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, business in the industrial sector suffered. The worldwide activated carbon market was affected as a result of the shutdown in production, which has led to a decrease in raw material demand and subsequent investment possibilities from various sectors like water purification, oil & gas, automotive, and others.

Due to rising demand for pollutant removal machines at coal as well as other industrial facilities in response to stringent environmental regulations pertaining to pollutant emissions, the powder form activated charcoal segment dominated the worldwide active carbon market in 2020 and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

The demand for activated carbon in Asia-Pacific increased significantly in 2020. In terms of volume and value, the activated Carbon market in Asia and the Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate of any region worldwide. Since the demand for automobiles is rising rapidly in developing nations, the need for activated carbon is also rising rapidly in these countries.

One threat to the market's expansion is the limited availability of key inputs, like coconut shell charcoal. For this reason, many of the raw materials, especially charcoal made from coconut shells, have increased in price. As a result of rising demand for energy, the cost of goods produced using coal has risen. Coal is an essential resource in China, utilized extensively in the production of essential commodities including energy, cement, and iron and steel.

This has led to an insufficient supply of high-quality coal, which is required for production. However, manufacturers have increased production capabilities by 50 percent to 60 percent in response to the declining demand for coconuts, driving up prices. ADA-ES, Jacobi Carbons, Siemens, Kureha Company, Calgon Carbon Company, Carbo Technology, Carbon Resources, CLARINEX, are some of the top companies in this sector.

