Adora POS Helps Restaurants in Employee Management

An industry leading POS solutions is also a vital tool for restaurants for employee management.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultimately, it’s all about the people. The outside people (the customers) and the vitally important inside people (the employees).

The basics of restaurant employee management suggest consistency, being proactive, prioritizing staff retention, improving the customer experience, emphasizing customer satisfaction, setting clear goals employee expectations, regularly measuring the performance of employees---and communication.

Adora POS, the innovative developer of corporate and franchise restaurant POS systems, helps make restaurant employee management much more efficient.

“The restaurant business has some very specific and unique needs,” said Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson for Adora POS. “And technology is designed to make life---and business---easier. Your POS shouldn't limit you. The Adora POS software allows your restaurant business to utilize the cloud and work with the technology you already have.

“And one key priority is the proven facts that strong teams need strong employee management,” he emphasized. “Centralized employee databases put all employee information in one easy to access place, with the added feature of sharing employees between stores.

“Scheduling tools ensure you’ll have the right people at the right time. Because efficiently scheduling employees, by day or by week, and seamlessly transferring previous schedules over to upcoming weeks is vital in the restaurant business.”

Surveys and research show that scheduling has evolved from the Jurassic pen-and-paper charts. Scheduling technology is now crucial and way beyond just helping create a schedule. It can make schedules at-a-glance available to employees anytime, anywhere. It also can be used to set reminder notifications for employees, so that they don’t forget their shifts and can be used to communicate directly with a single employee, a group of employees, or all employees at the same time. No more emails or time-consuming phone calls.

Technology, like the Adora POS, helps increase employee productivity by keeping them engaged in — and informed about — their job. It also helps keep productivity high by streamlining what would otherwise be a labor-intensive process.

Adora’s Wendland explained that one of the key features of the Adora POS for employee management is data-driven projections. The software uses previous sales to accurately project scheduled labor costs and percentages.

While unique employee management features of the Adora POS system, it is cloud compatible, 100% cloud-based POS software which assures that all information is safe, accessible and secure.

“Technology is supposed to make your life and business easier,” he said. “Your POS shouldn't limit you. Adora POS software allows your business to utilize the cloud to work with the technology you already have.”

For more information, please visit adorapos.com/about and https://adorapos.com/services/

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

