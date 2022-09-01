PDMS Market, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
The demand for PDMS Market elastomers is expected to rise as the healthcare, personal care, cosmetics, and other industries develop.30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global PDMS Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global PDMS market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%
Manufacturing procedures, building and design, personal care and consumer products, transportation, and electronics industries are driving the PDMS market in India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asian countries.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
For offshore and onshore engineering, design, and construction projects, PDMS (Plant Design Management System) is a configurable, multi-user, and multi-disciplinary design software package.
The PDMS market can be divided based on type into:
• Low-molecular weight PDMS
• High-molecular weight PDMS
• Ultra-high molecular weight PDMS.
The PDMS market can be divided based on its form into:
• PDMS elastomers
• PDMS fluids
• PDMS resins
• Others
The industry can be broadly categorised based on its application sectors into:
• Industrial Process
• Building and Construction
• Household and Personal Care
• Transportation
• Electrical and Electronics
• Healthcare
• Others
The global regions for PDMS market include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Because of the high growth rate of the building and construction and automotive sectors, the PDMS market is expected to rise in developing nations in Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The demand for PDMS elastomers is expected to rise as the healthcare, personal care, cosmetics, and other industries develop. As a result, the PDMS market is expected to be driven by the increased demand for elastomers over the forecast period. Due to expanding consumer spending and revenue levels, the region’s growing building, automotive, personal care and consumer goods, and electronic and electrical sectors are expected to raise demand for PDMS.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are DowDuPont Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Avantor, Inc., Elkem Asa, KCC Corporation, Alfa Aesar, CHT Group, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
