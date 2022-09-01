Scientology: The Night of Religions in Barcelona helps debunk fake news and discrimination, while fostering peace

Cover of the program of the 2022 Night of Religions in Barcelona

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Barcelona and the UNESCO Association for Interreligious Dialogue hold a new edition of the Night of Religion. Needless to say, breaking prejudices and stereotypes that are the source of various forms of discrimination, and promoting the values of the culture of peace, is a task for everyone: authorities at the international, national, regional and local levels, as well as a task from civil society, the very citizens, and an ingredient that is often forgotten, left at its often biased wind: the media.

2022 marks the seventh edition in Barcelona of “The Night of Religions, Denominations and Beliefs in Dialogue” (La Nit de les Religions) will take place on September 17 and 18, 2022 and will have the participation of 50 places of worship and entities of different beliefs, which will offer talks, workshops, concerts, performances and guided routes, among other activities.

The inaugural event will take place on Saturday 17 September, at 12.00 p.m., in the Auditorium of the Civic Center of Cotxeres de Sants, with the Catalan rumba concert, by the group "Rumba Nois", with explanations about the origin of the gipsy people and the Catalan rumba, and palm workshop.

As every year, the Church of Scientology will be part of it and in addition to the standard parts of the program, it has been included in the Official Guided Tour of the Night of the Religions, where all those participating will be able to learn not only some of the basic tenets of Scientology as developped by its founder L. Ron Hubbard, but will also for the first time be able if they wish so, to have their own experience of the spiritual technology of Scientology, which by the way, has just been recognized this week as of public benefit by the authorities in the Netherlands.

The main objective of “La Nit de les Religions”(The Night of Religions) is to promote a meeting point and dialogue between the citizens of Barcelona and religious communities and entities of different beliefs. In addition, this initiative seeks to break prejudices and stereotypes that are the source of various forms of discrimination, and to promote the values of the culture of peace.

This day is an initiative of the UNESCO Association for Interreligious Dialogue, and has the collaboration of Barcelona City Council and the support of "la Caixa" Social Work.

It is a program in which the religious traditions of Barcelona open the doors of their places of worship to all citizens. The main objective of the Night of Religions is to promote meeting spaces between citizens and the religious communities and entities of Barcelona, with the aim of creating an opportunity for dialogue and for knowledge of the religious and cultural diversity present in that territory, away from the often distorted images of the different religious traditions that coexist in the city, not in small part due to fake news provided or repeated by some media. This proposal is inspired by Berlin's Night of Religions, an initiative that has been taking place in the German city since 2012.

This year, the activities organized by the participating entities are guided tours, workshops, musical and theatrical performances, conferences and tastings of typical food, among many other initiatives.

People who want to attend the day will be able to follow a self-guided itinerary and will be able to choose the community or organization they want to visit at any given time.

The entities participating this year are: Associació Dharmadhatu, Centre Zen de Barcelona, Dojo Zen Barcelona, Kannon Centre Budista, Centre Zen Nalanda, Dojo Zen Ryokan, Soka Gakkai d’Espanya, Fundació Casa del Tibet, Fundació Centre Filipí, Fundació Migra Studium, Monges benedictines del Monestir de Sant Pere de les Pueŀles, Parròquia de Sant Sebastià, Parròquia de Sant Andreu de Palomar, Parròquia de Sant Pau del Camp, Renovación Carismática Católica en España, Seminari Conciliar de Barcelona i Biblioteca Pública Episcopal de Barcelona, Comunitat Evangèlica de Parla Alemanya - Església Martin Luther, Església Evangèlica Baptista de Gràcia, Església Evangèlica de Gràcia, Església Evangèlica Unida de Barcelona, Església Protestant de Barcelona-Centre, Iglesia Capítulo 29, Església Ortodoxa Protecció de la Mare de Déu, Comunitat Bahá’í de Barcelona, Asociación ISKCON Barcelona (Hare Krishna), Associació Adalil, Cultura I Espiritualitat, Associació Cultural Ponterapia, Mesquita Tarek Ibn Ziad, Mesquita Yamaat Ahmadia, Associació Cultural Centre Sufi, Associació d’Estudiants Musulmans, Comunitat Israelita de Barcelona, Comunitat Jueva Atid de Catalunya, Comunitat Jueva Progressista Bet Shalom, Gurudwara Gurdarshan Sahib, Associació Mundial Brahma Kumaris, Església de Scientology de Barcelona, Federació de famílies per la pau i la unificació del món, Asatrú Catalunya, Ateus de Catalunya, Coral Interreligiosa per la Pau d’AUDIR, Ruta de la memòria gitana i la rumba catalana a l’Ecomuseu Urbà Gitano de Barcelona.