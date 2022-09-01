Global Veterinary Telehealth Market worth $ 558.16 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Veterinary Telehealth Market info Global Veterinary Telehealth Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Veterinary Telehealth Market- by Service Types (Telehealth, Telemedicine, and Teleconsulting), Animal Type (Canine, Feline, Equine, Bovine, and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Veterinary Telehealth market is valued at US$ 114.14 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 558.16 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.8% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Telehealth is a technology that medical practitioners and assistance recipients utilize to communicate health information, education, and treatment remotely. Telehealth refers to the transmission of technology from one location to another to improve a patient's clinical health status. Patients who are not in the exact location of the health care practitioner can be monitored with this technology. Increasing technical improvements have resulted in the use of telehealth by veterinarians.

One of the primary factors driving market expansion is an increase in the number of cases of chronic disease and disorder in animals. Another market growth driver is the increasing use of artificial intelligence and the internet of things in the medical area. Increasing technological advancement and innovation of new instruments, rising cases of diabetes, spinal disc problems, kidney diseases, and blood pressure-related issues, and growing adoption of next-generation and cutting-edge technologies by veterinarians will contribute to lucrative market growth opportunities. However, a shortage of knowledge about the diseases may hamper industry expansion. In addition, the industry would face hurdles due to a lack of competent medical professionals, an inability to determine sanitation and cleanliness, and a lack of a favourable reimbursement environment in developing and undeveloped nations. Furthermore, weak internet infrastructure in backward areas will slow industry expansion.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Veterinary Telehealth market over the forecast years. This is due to a growth in research and development expenditure, the presence of significant companies in the region, and substantial investment in animal health care. In addition, the Asia Pacific Veterinary Telehealth market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period attributable to rising government healthcare spending, increased acceptance of veterinary healthcare facilities, the fast growth of manufacturing establishments in emerging countries such as China and India, and growing consumer disposable income.

Major market players operating in the Veterinary Telehealth market include Activ4Pets, Airvet, BabelBark, Vet: fetcha.vet, GuardianVets, Medici, PetDesk, PetPro Connect, Petzam, Piavita AG, TeleTails, Televet, VitusVet, WhiskerDocs, Fuzzy Pet Health, GoFetch Health, Nuzzl, VetChat, Barkibu, FirstVet, Pawz Limited, Petriage, Inc., Modern Animal, Inc., Oncura Partners, The Linkyvet, and other prominent players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In May 2022, TRxADE HEALTH, INC., an integrated drug procurement, delivery, and healthcare platform, launched Tele-Veterinary services for dogs through Bonum Health, a Digital Healthcare business subsidiary.

• In October 2019, BabelBark collaborated with the Independent Veterinary Practice Association (IVPA), a North American group representing independently operated institutions' concerns. This will enable the company to access an extensive client base of 390 members in 42 states and the local populace in their respective areas.

Market Segments

Global Veterinary Telehealth Market, by Service Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Telehealth

• Telemedicine

• Teleconsulting

Global Veterinary Telehealth Market, by Animal Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Canine

• Feline

• Equine

• Bovine

• Others

Global Veterinary Telehealth Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Veterinary Telehealth Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Veterinary Telehealth Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Veterinary Telehealth Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Veterinary Telehealth Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Veterinary Telehealth Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

